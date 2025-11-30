Eleven down, one more to go — months that is.

Now that we slid out of November and stepped into December, we can say goodbye to Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday.

Next up: Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, and I’m Broke Wednesday. Okay, I made up the Wednesday thing, but man, it’s pretty close.

You know what’s crazy? I think that when Black Friday comes around, I tend to wait on buying things for myself, then figure out what to buy for others.

Related Video

Last year, our family decided not to exchange Christmas gifts. I admit, although Christmas isn’t my top favorite holiday and gift-giving is a bit overdone, it felt weird not to exchange gifts.

So, this year, I argued that we should exchange gifts, after all, I’m not getting any younger, and what I enjoy more than receiving them is giving them. I missed the gratification of seeing smiles on faces when they open a gift I chose.

I missed that feeling of endorphins being released in my brain when I see how happy I made someone.

I’m usually pretty good at picking out gifts for someone, but occasionally I may throw in a real stinker.

Some people in my family say I’m a difficult person to buy for, and I challenge that. If they look around, sometimes what I like is as clear as the nose on their face.

I’m not hard to shop for, and I appreciate anything someone took the time to find for me to enjoy.

I already purchased some items, but since I worked most of Black Friday, I didn’t have enough time to drift around online. So, with that said, I will see what I can find during Small Business Saturday.

Getting back to Thanksgiving, last week I provided a fairly accurate description of what Thanksgiving meant to me and what life was like in the past. I will always and forever miss those days.

It’s hard to believe I have such great and distinctive memories of my childhood, which was a very long time ago, and I’m a lot closer to leaving this mortal coil than I would like to acknowledge.

I mentioned last week about trying a smoked turkey this year, and my official take is—take a chance on getting one next year if you would like to try something different. Of course, you have to have a taste for smoked foods as I do.

As an Italian family, we started out with homemade ravioli, which I made from the dough to the filling, with my daughter closing them. It’s a long few hours, and I don’t understand how my mom would make well over 200 ravioli while I’m on my last leg, hitting 160.

I’ve always said, Mom was a rock star, especially when it came time for creating such great foods in the kitchen.

I’m also a sucker for pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving, and it’s hard to pass up a pumpkin pie at Sam’s Club. They are huge and extremely reasonably priced. Naturally, I’d say my mom’s pumpkin pie was the best. She even ventured out of the norm and, on occasion, would make pumpkin cream pie.

Since I’m watching my carbs and sugars, I made 35 special whole-wheat ravioli. The jury is still out on the taste, but instead of going with white flour, I went down the whole-wheat path. Let’s just say, a healthier choice? Sure, but everyone raved about the regular ravioli I made.

On to bigger things, as they say, as we head towards Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, and before you know it, we’ll be Auld Lang Syne and arrivederci 2025, hello 2026. Is life flying by for you, too?

After Jan. 1, we head into the dead of winter, a time slot that I’d love to forget or hibernate like a bear.

I have always admired snowbirds as they migrate to the southern states, particularly Florida.

When I was younger, I always envisioned spending winters in Florida, but that time to act will never come my way, and it’s another pipe dream on my list to cross off.

It’s really a pity when you can’t act on a dream. Hell, I’m still working, so I may have to cross off retirement on the list as well.

Before I get too far into dreamland, I want to remind everyone of the Santa parade next week at Downtown Pittston.

Before the big man in red arrives in town, Festa di Natale will take place in the afternoon, where patrons can purchase local wares made by local artisans.

The Toy Truck Parade will take place on Main St. at 6:00 p.m., followed by the arrival of Santa Claus.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, along with the 2025 Christmas Ambassador Jaxson Smith, will light the official city Christmas tree.

Jaxson’s mom, Sabrina, said he’s very excited to help the Mayor light the tree. Although the Smith family is from Pittston, 11-year-old Jaxson has never participated in or seen Festa Di Natale.

It should be an exciting time for Jaxson and one he won’t forget too soon.

If you are downtown, patronize some of the businesses, if you can. December is a make-or-break month for many of those owners.

Have a great and safe week.

Quote of the week

“December’s wintery breath is already clouding the pond, frosting the pane, obscuring summer’s memory.” —John Geddes

Thought of the week

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire.” —Edith Sitwell

Bumper sticker

“December is a month of lights, snows, and feasts.” —Roman Payne