SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was elected to a one-year term on the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, an organization comprised of city, town, and village leaders that are focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents.

The NLC, in its 100th year, is made up of nearly 2,700 government leaders across the United States. Their mission: “To relentlessly advocate for, and protect the interests of, cities, towns and villages by influencing federal policy, strengthening local leadership and driving innovative solutions.”

According to Mayor Lombardo, only a select few from Pennsylvania have served on the NLC board and three former Philadelphia officials has served as president: Councilman Brian J. O’Neill (1998), Mayor James H. J. Tate (1968), and Mayor Richardson Dilworth (1962).

Currently, Councilman O’Neill and now Mayor Lombardo are the only two on the NCL board representing Pennsylvania.

Mayor Lombardo is also a member of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, an entity like the NLC but only on the state level.

“It’s an honor to serve on a board like this,” Lombardo said. “I’m really excited about it. It gives great opportunity, not only for me personally but the city, to get that kind of exposure for the city on a national stage.”

“I’m at a point in my career where I’m not looking to put things to put on my resume, I’m looking things I believe that are two-way streets where I can actively contribute as well as actively take something away from and I believe NLC will one of those things.”

Lombardo feels that being on the NLC board is more recognition for the city as opposed to recognition for himself.

He went on to say he is fulfilling the second year of a previous board member’s term, and he will be eligible to be placed on the board again for two years, followed by two more years.

Lombardo said his ultimate goal is to gain a position as an officer with the NLC board.

I always have lofty goals, and I’d love to see myself in the leadership role, and hopefully the presidency, and that would be a huge statement for the city,” Lombardo added.

Lombardo participates on the NLC Economic Development panel and Small Cities’ panel of cities of 50,000 populations and less, and the task force through the Housing Accelerator study.

His role on NLC is a non-paying position.