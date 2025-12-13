City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo places a frozen ham in the bag held by Mary Kroptavich, Downtown Pittston Partnership executive director, for a food pantry recipient.

City of Pittston official, Sharon Sworen, far right, took part in volunteering with distributing food at the food pantry.

Gavin Migliori, right, a member of the Pittston Area football team, volunteered at the Pittston City Food Distribution Pantry at the Pittston Memorial Library. Migliori was among several members of the football team to give a helping hand.

PITTSTON — Pittston City’s Office of Community Development has partnered with CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and the Downtown Pittston Partnership to launch the Pittston City Food Distribution Pantry.

The inaugural food distribution was held on Thursday, Dec. 11 at the Cosgrove Room at the Pittston Memorial Library with city officials, members of the Pittston Area football team, and representatives from CEO Weinberg volunteering to aid those who signed up for the program.

According to Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Downtown Pittston Partnership executive director, plans were in the works two-years ago to bring such a food distribution program to the city but could not get it off the ground.

“With SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funding cuts, we knew there was an emergency need here in the city,” Kroptavich said. “We reached out to CEO a few months ago and were informed at the time, they were not taking on new partners, but thankfully since we started the process two-years ago, we were grandfathered in.”

Related Video

Mary Kay D’Elia of CEO Weinberg Food Bank, along with Kathy Lockman was on hand to provide nutritional information for food recipients as well as passing out menus to prepare meals from the food they collected.

D’Elia said everyone involved from the city had to have formal training on procedure and protocol before the program started.

The Pittston City Food Distribution Pantry has been designated for city residents only after filling out a financial needs form.

“We had 105 people initially signed up for the program and by that time on Monday until now, the number grew to 150,” D’Elia said.

Residents must register each month to allow CEO to provide the correct amount of food needed for the month.

The pantry will distribute food monthly designed to help meet the growing nutritional needs for residents.

Each distribution, participants will have access to free pantry staples, fresh produce, meats, and additional items aimed at supporting local households.

This month’s food lineup included ham, yams, potatoes, grapes, cereal, peanut butter, pasta, green beans, milk and paper products. Kroptavich said the food lineup would change from month-to-month but will contain the four food groups.

Residents of the city planning to take part in collecting food for the month are encouraged to pre-register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mwcdzzye.

“We are incredibly proud to bring this program to the City of Pittston,” Shannon Bonacci, Office of Community Development director, said. “Food insecurity continues to impact families across our region, and it is our mission to help ease that burden by providing consistent, reliable access to nutritious food.”

“These events are critical, they are a great commentary on community and what we value,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “I’d like to commend my staff for showing up today as well as members of the Pittston Area football team that are here. We like to partner so having a strong partner like CEO is fantastic.”

Kroptavich added there is a need for volunteers each month to help the program succeed. If you care to help, reach out to her at mkroptavich@cityofpittston.org.