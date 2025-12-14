Wyoming Borough officials along with members of the community were invited to the borough’s 140th anniversary party at the conclusion of the Dec. council meeting.

Wyoming Borough Solicitor Atty. Laura Dennis chats with outgoing councilman John Lipsky at the end of the December council meeting.

WYOMING — The Borough of Wyoming recognized its 140th anniversary at the end of the year council meeting on Dec. 8.

The meeting closed out 2025 business along with honoring outgoing councilman, John Lipski, who has served on council for seven years, who thanked his colleagues and fellow Wyoming Borough officials for the time he spent on council.

Lipski lost in his attempt at re-election.

Also noted on the agenda was the borough’s 140th birthday. A celebration party was held at the borough building at the conclusion of the council meeting.

State Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-120, was on hand to present a plaque of recognition on the borough’s anniversary.

Council President Michael Baloga thanked all council members as well as Roseanna Colarusso, borough secretary, on an excellent job.

Baloga said the borough was in bad financial status eight years ago and, with Colarusso’s help, as well as strong councils over the years, Wyoming is in good financial standing today.