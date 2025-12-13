Wyoming Area’s Lila Price (5) battles her way to the hoop with the Wolfpack’s Alyssa Thebeault (32) defending.

Warrior Jailyn Park led Wyoming Area in scoring with 15 points in the victory over Wilkes-Barre Area Thursday evening at home.

Jailyn Park scored 15 points and led Wyoming Area through a strong fourth quarter that broke a tie and produced a 33-28 victory over visiting Wilkes-Barre Area Thursday night in non-league girls basketball.

The Lady Warriors broke out of a 24-24 tie by scoring nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter before Jaita Underwood’s basketball with 30 seconds left closed the scoring.

Underwood also finished with 15 points.

Park had five fourth-quarter points, including a three-point play off a layup with 1:18 left for the 33-26 lead.

Londyn Sobeck contributed eight points and 14 rebounds. Anna Kelleher added five rebounds.

Wyoming Area is 2-3.

Pittston Area 40, Wyoming Seminary 39

Lili Hintze’s 3-pointer with about two seconds left in overtime Monday night lifted Pittston Area to the non-league win at Wyoming Seminary.

The Lady Patriots seemed to be in control when they took leads of 11-2 after one quarter and 25-9 at halftime, but they needed a pair of late comebacks.

Gia Long had nine points, and Leah Drozginski had eight in the first half. Each finished with 12 points.

Wyoming Seminary dominated most of the second half, outscoring Pittston Area 25-6 to take a three-point lead.

The Lady Patriots pushed back ahead by three before Ella Stambaugh beat the regulation buzzer with a 35-footer to force overtime.

Neither team could score for 3:50 of the four-minute overtime despite multiple chances.

Dori Bartos then put the Blue Knights ahead on a layup with 10 seconds left.

Pittston Area raced up court to get the game-winner from Hintze from the right wing.

Hintze finished with 10 points.

Stambaugh led Wyoming Seminary with 14 points.

The win was the second straight for Pittston Area (2-1).

Dallas 55, Wyoming Area 20

Odessa Kanton scored 13 points and Molly Walsh added 12 to lead Dallas post host Wyoming Area in a Monday non-league game.

Jailyn Park had 11 points and six rebounds for Wyoming Area. Abi Francis grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Lady Warriors.