These three children benefited from Pittston Knights of Columbus coat drive.

PITTSTON — Pittston Knights of Columbus Councils 372 and 16071 held the annual Coats For Kids drive on Saturday, Dec. 6, at The Knights.

“It was a great success with organizers and volunteers giving out 254 new and free coats to area families in need,” said Phil Bendsen, Knights coat drive organizer. “Along with some additional coats donated by the public and the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, a total of 280 coats in all will be given out.”

The Knights of Columbus’ dedication to charity is helping hundreds of local children stay warm this winter.