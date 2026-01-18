PITTSTON — Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a program to invest nearly $30 million into municipal traffic signal upgrades to enhance safety and improve traffic flow across Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro administration is providing funding to 57 municipalities across 24 counties in the Commonwealth, including the City of Pittston, for the Green Light-Go Program.

Pittston will receive $38,640 to modernize traffic signal detection and control technology at key intersections along Broad St., Water St., and Main St., three of the city’s most heavily traveled corridors.

The project will replace outdated pavement induction loop systems with advanced video-based vehicle detection technology.

Related Video

Cameras mounted on traffic signals will identify vehicles in real time and communicate directly with traffic signal controllers, allowing signals to adjust dynamically based on actual traffic demand rather than fixed timing schedules.

The upgrades will improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, enhance safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists, increase signal efficiency and reliability, and reduce long-term maintenance costs associated with aging infrastructure.

“Under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, our top priority is serving the people of our Commonwealth by improving the services that make a real difference in Pennsylvanians’ lives,” said PA Dept. of Transportation (PennDOT) secretary and Avoca native, Mike Carroll. “The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program will help municipalities reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently. I’m proud that PennDOT continues to partner with communities to deliver real results.”

“By investing in modern, responsive traffic signal technology, the City of Pittston continues its commitment to safer streets, smarter infrastructure, and a more efficient transportation network for residents and visitors alike,” Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said.