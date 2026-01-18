PITTSTON — The City of Pittston Office of Community Development, in partnership with the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and the Downtown Pittston Partnership, is offering the Pittston City Food Distribution Pantry on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Pittston residents are invited to go to the Pittston Memorial Library’s Cosgrove Room, located at 47 Broad St., between 4 and 6 p.m.

The monthly food distribution program is designed to help meet the growing nutritional needs of residents.

Each month, participants will have access to free pantry staples, fresh produce, meats, and additional items aimed at supporting local households.

Residents planning to attend are encouraged to pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/mwcdzzye.

According to Mary Kroptavich, to help ensure a smooth and efficient experience, please follow the arrival instructions below:

• Enter from Main Street into the Lower Tomato Festival Lot.

• Cross Spring Street into the Upper Tomato Festival Lot.

• Follow the Art Loop Trail to the library and turn right into the parking lot behind the building.

• Once inside, stop in to complete your forms and shop the pantry.

When finished, please return to your vehicle, turn right when exiting the lot, and exit via Broad Street.

“We encourage everyone to dress warmly, as temperatures are anticipated to be very cold,” Kroptavich said. “Kindly do not park in front of the library, as that area is reserved for strip mall parking and library guests only.”

Future Pittston City Food Distribution Pantry distributions will take place on:

• Thursday, Feb. 26 — 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Mar. 26 — 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.