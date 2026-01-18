And now reality hits for me, reality hits; we are now entering the deep belly of winter.

This week promises to hit us again with low temperatures after having a few days of reprieve when it hit the 40s and even touching 50. That felt like heaven.

The only thing that is making me happy is the fact that the days are getting longer with sunlight. We will gain about 50 minutes of daylight for the month. I’ll take it. It’s all positive.

We will pick up another 68 minutes in February and another 88 minutes in March. That means by the end of March, we will add nearly 3.5 hours of daylight per day.

It’s tough to make these long, cold nights shorter, so you either hunker down with a ton of warm blankets and watch TV or read a good book. I guess I’m speaking for anti-winter people.

I do know there are a lot of folks who do enjoy winter days and nights. There are a lot of those who enjoy skiing or skating, like my friend Karel Zubris, who can be found giving skating lessons or zipping along with her skates at a frozen pond or lake near you.

Sarah Cianfichi works at Montage Ski Slope for the last few years. I can think of a better side hustle for the Pittston Area teacher, but whatever floats your boat, as they say.

The other night, as I was pulling into my garage, I saw a cat all rolled up in a ball in the corner of my other garage door. I can’t tell you how hard it was for me to see that. I have such a bleeding heart for animals, and I guess that’s where my daughter gets it from — me.

I’m not a fan of outdoor animals as pets for a number of reasons. A car or the elements or another species or creature, as my friend John Ackourey would call any animal or insect or anything that is not human, can kill them so easily.

The elements are so harsh, and I’m not sure how any animal can survive, but they do. I’m hoping the cat was a neighbor’s and that it found its way home eventually.

I’m not equipped to take in an animal at this point in life.

I have a few household items to mention in this week’s Sunday Dispatch edition, if I may.

The City of Pittston will hold another, the second-ever, food pantry distribution for those who might be a little short on groceries during the month due to financial difficulties and having a hard time stretching a buck.

The food distribution will take place at the Pittston Memorial Library between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22.

Last month a lot of folks signed up but there were some no-shows. If you sign up, you have to get there to get your food. I’m not sure why people didn’t show, but trust me, it’s a no-judgment zone. The kind people at the distribution, volunteering, or people from the city’s administration are there to help.

I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of food given away last month. I know they change up the lineup of items, but last month they gave away cereal, pastas, cauliflower, canned items, peanut butter, bags of potatoes, apples, grapes, a small frozen ham, and half a gallon of milk.

All items are good nutritional food, and there’s enough to last for a week or so, and with the program continuing for the foreseeable future, it could help a lot of people.

There are nutrition experts on hand to give out information and answer questions or concerns regarding nutrition.

The West Pittston Historical Society President, Mary Portelli, is very enthusiastic about the next special program the society will hold at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, in Trinity Church, Spring St., West Pittston.

Returning for a second appearance is engineer Justin Emershaw, who will speak on the mining industry with the program titled, “Slopes, Shafts and Planes — the Mechanics of Mining.”

January is Anthracite Heritage Month, for those of you not keeping score.

I know if the late Bill Hastie were still with us, he’d be front row and center. Speaking of Bill, the anniversary of the Knox Mine Disaster is this coming Thursday, Jan. 22; the 67th anniversary of a terrible disaster that killed Anthracite coal mining in Greater Pittston that took 12 souls.

Bill Hastie was there aiding in the rescue effort.

Let us remember the victims one more time: Samuel Altieri, John Baloga, Benjamin Boyar, Francis Burns, Charles Featherman, Joseph Gizenski, Dominick Kaveliski, Frank Orlowski, Eugene Ostrowski, William Sinclair, Daniel Stefanides, and Herman Zelonis.

Ending this week’s column on a nice note. Our good friend, Fr. Paul McDonnell, Oblates of St. Joseph residence and chapel rector, will conduct a Mass for the Feast of the Holy Spouses at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, at the Oblates chapel.

The Mass celebrates and honors the spousal roles of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. As usual, Fr. Paul invites everyone to attend.

Please stay warm, everyone.

Quote of the week

“The days are short, the cold is sharp, and January reminds us that endurance is a quiet kind of strength.” —Hal Borland

Thought of the week

“Winter is not a season of death, but of waiting; January simply asks us to slow down and listen.” —Pico Iyer

Bumper sticker

“The darkness of January is not emptiness—it is a pause, waiting for the light to return.” —Annie Dillard