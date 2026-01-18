Avery McNulty is back after missing a full season and is having the best of her three active seasons with the Muhlenberg College women’s basketball team.

The Scranton Prep graduate from Pittston is the team leader in blocked shots, is tied for first on the squad in rebounds, is second in scoring, tied for second in steals and fourth in assists.

McNulty earned Centennial Conference Player of the Week when she started December with a career-best game statistically against Misericordia University, then a strong effort in the team’s first two conference games. She had 18 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots in an overtime loss to Misericordia Dec. 2, then the next day she repeated the double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-49 romp over Bryn Mawr.

In Muhlenberg’s final game of McNulty’s award-winning week, the Mules trailed by eight when McNulty hit a 3-pointer to start a game-winning, 10-0 surge. She had nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 56-54 victory over Haverford.

McNulty is averaging 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots. The 6-foot forward is shooting 31.3 percent from the floor, 29.6 on 3-pointers and 86.1 from the line.

Beginning with the Misericordia loss, McNulty is 26-for-28 (92.9 percent) on free throws in the last seven games.

The Mules were 2-2 in the Centennial and 7-7 overall going into Saturday’s conference game against Washington College.

McNulty played in 26 games as a freshman in 2022-23, averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds. The next season, she averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. She had not started a game before starting every one this season.

At Muhlenberg, McNulty also competes in track and field where she is a two-time Centennial high jump champion. She also throws the javelin for the Mules.