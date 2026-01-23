Grace Serafin and Ezra Chavez hold and pet the joey. Submitted Photo

<p>William Langdon laughs as he holds the baby kangaroo.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>From left, first row: Jack McGarry, Mrs. Toni Tabone (holding the joey, Bellaroo), and Dr. Sara McGarry. Second row: Cookie Corner educators Faith Kessell, Anne Schwartz, Theresa Guzik, Joan Urban, and Kathy Mulhern.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Children attending The Cookie Corner in West Wyoming recently had the opportunity to learn about kangaroos during a special visit from Lynn Closterman, owner of Safari Farm and Petting Zoo in Jefferson Township.

Closterman brought along Bellaroo, a baby kangaroo, delighting the children as each had the chance to hold the joey.

The visit was made possible by veterinarian, Dr. Sara McGarry, of Shoemaker Avenue Animal Hospital in West Wyoming, who is also the mother of classmate Jack.

