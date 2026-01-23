Students present a video showcasing improved facilities at the Pittston Area Intermediate Center to the school board and a packed room of attendees.

Students thank the school board for providing supplies.

Second graders thank the Pittston Area school board for new technology.

Pittston Area intermediate and primary school students took the floor at the school board meeting on Tuesday to say thank you.

It’s all in honor of school board appreciation month, which is celebrated every January.

“We appreciate everything you do for our school,” fifth grade students said to the board.

Two students from each grade level and administrators from the intermediate and primary centers thanked the board for their contributions to improving learning experiences.

“Thank you for giving us new technology, like Chromebooks and SMART Boards,” the second grade students said. “We enjoy using them to explore new ideas.”

Pittston Area Intermediate Center Principal Gennaro Zangardi said the board allowed for each student to get a Chromebook.

“Your commitment has opened endless opportunities for our students to succeed,” Zangardi said to the board. “These tools allow our teachers to deliver engaging, meaningful, and innovative instruction every single day.”

Pittston Area Primary and Intermediate Center Assistant Principal Tiffany Ferentino concurred.

“We are also deeply grateful for the security measures you’ve implemented across our property,” Ferentino said.

In addition to providing comments, students presented a video showcasing improved facilities in the intermediate school.

“I thought our students did an outstanding job representing our primary center and intermediate center,” Assistant Superintendent John Haas said. “We really have a board that is student-centered and really cares about our children. So, we’re very appreciative of all they do.”

Personnel updates

The board approved the resignation of Neil Murphy, a school resource officer at the high school, effective Jan. 30.

“He will be missed by our students and us,” Haas said. “He did an amazing job.”

The board also approved the resignation of Erin Boone, LRE educational assistant, effective Jan. 5, and the retirement of Marie Carmadella, LRE educational assistant, effective June 30.

Jake Zalewski was appointed as maintenance team leader.

The board approved extension requests for unpaid leave for two unnamed employees. Haas denied to comment on the matter.