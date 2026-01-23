WILKES-BARRE — Several million dollars in grants secured for Luzerne County projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) PA Small Water and Sewer Program and the CFA Multi-modal Transportation Fund were announced on Tuesday by state legislators.

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton; Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville; Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, R-Northumberland; Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township; Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township; Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township; Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton; and Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, announced the awarding of the grants that will support projects aimed at improving public health, environmental safety, and community resilience and water infrastructure.

“We are pleased to secure funding for key water, sewer and transportation projects in Luzerne County,” said Sen. Baker, Rep. Pugh and Rep. Ryncavage in a joint statement. “These grants will improve public health, road safety and local infrastructure while supporting economic growth. Investments across our communities reflect our commitment to strengthening Luzerne County and meeting critical needs.”

The CFA is an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development which administers Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.

“These grants will help municipalities to complete important upgrades along area roads that otherwise might not be possible,” said Rep. Haddock. “Stormwater and sewer upgrades also will be feasible without raising local taxes thanks to the funding.”

Sen. Flynn said, “Water, sewer, and stormwater systems are not something people think about until there is a problem. This funding will help reduce flooding, prevent future damage, and protect public health, while helping keep these systems operating safely and reliably.

Sen. Flynn said the CFA Multi-modal Transportation Fund grants help move transportation projects forward in communities across the district.

Luzerne County grants

• Avoca Borough: $250,000 to install streetlights along Main Street.

• Black Creek Township: $202,000 to assist with roadway improvements along Mountain Street and Seiwell Lane in Black Creek Township.

• Butler Township: $300,000 for roadway and bike lane improvements along West Butler Drive in Butler Township.

• Dallas Area Municipal Authority Infrastructure System Upgrades: $332,000 to rehabilitate aging sanitary sewer infrastructure to reduce inflow and infiltration, restore reliable performance and protect public health and the environment by reducing the risk of backups and overflows.

• Duryea Borough: $278,341 for the Mitchell and Grove Street storm water drainage project.

• Freeland Borough Municipal Authority: $245,851 to clean aging waterlines by removing scaling, sediment and internal buildup that restricts flow and reduces pressure throughout the water system.

• Hanover Township Ferry Road Project: $300,000 for roadway improvements to Ferry Road.

• Harveys Lake General Municipal Authority Sanitary Sewer Pump Station Upgrades: $204,149 to enhance pump station reliability by replacing targeted generators and pumps at several pumping stations. This will not only improve the reliability of the pumping stations and the overall system but also mitigate the risks to public safety associated with unexpected service interruptions.

• Hazleton City: $500,000 grant for streetscape enhancements along Wyoming Street.

• Larksville Borough: $500,000 for Phase 1 roadway and sidewalk improvements on East State Street and Lance Hill in Larksville Borough.

• Luzerne County: $400,000 for roadway improvements along Orange Road in Franklin Township.

• Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority Hicks Creek Drainage Structure Rehabilitation: $100,000 to repair the sluice gate along the Wyoming Valley Flood Protection System to prevent Susquehanna River floodwaters from backing up into Hicks Creek during high-water events, reducing the risk of interior flooding.

• Mountaintop Joint Area Sanitary Authority: $360,000 for sewer system improvements within the Walden Park service area.

• Parkway Sewer Extension (Phase 1): $424,927 to extend the sanitary sewer by 3,440 feet to provide service to 18 properties along Sans Souci Parkway, replacing antiquated septic systems with modern infrastructure.

• Pittston Township: $476,600 to make pavement improvements to multiple roads.

• Pittston City: $100,000 for streetscape improvements on Plank Street.

• Pittston City: $308,037 for the Blueberry Lane sewer project.

• Rice Township: $820,000 to replace the culvert underneath Laurel Drive.

• West Hazleton Borough: $250,000 grant to rehabilitate Harvey Street, North Broad Street and Park Circle.

• White Haven Borough: $93,500 to replace a drainage pipe at the State Route 940 and Interstate 81 interchange.

• Wilkes-Barre City: $500,000 for Phase II streetscape improvements along North Main Street.

• Wilkes-Barre City: $300,000 for Phase II streetscape improvements along South Main Street.

• Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority SCADA System & Flow Metering Improvements: $336,000 to enhance compliance with Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s requirements and improve management of Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs). It will upgrade monitoring and data systems for 65 pump stations, 54 CSOs and a treatment plant, benefiting 36 municipalities and improving water quality in local streams and the Susquehanna River.

