The Patriots’ John Jadus (25) drives the baseline against Dallas Area’s Tyce Mason (2) at Pittston Area.

The Patriots’ Lucus LoPresto (2) drives down the lane past Dallas Area’s Taron Gesky (35) during first-half action at Pittston Area Tuesday night.

A pair of games at Pittston Area altered the look of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball race.

Just two days after battling for first place in the division, Crestwood could not solve the Patriots’ defense, suffering the second of three straight division losses.

Then, Dallas did manage to turn aside a strong challenge from Pittston Area to remain unbeaten in the division and stretch its growing lead to 2½ games.

The Patriots’ three-game winning streak was halted. They slipped to 3-5 in the division and 8-9 overall. They currently appear headed toward the third seed in District 2 Class 5A and a potential semifinal rematch with Crestwood.

Dallas 56, Pittston Area 44

YATESVILLE — Dallas pretty much relived a victory from a month earlier against Pittston Area on Tuesday night.

Once again, the Mountaineers were down at halftime. And once again, they used a big third quarter to distance themselves from the Patriots.

Three consecutive 3-pointers to start the third enabled Dallas to rally from a halftime deficit — albeit a smaller one than on Dec. 20 — to defeat Pittston Area.

Pittston Area led Dallas by seven at halftime in December. This time, it was two points after the Patriots used 9-0 and 5-0 runs in the second quarter to take a 31-29 lead at the break.

The Mountaineers flipped the situation to start the third quarter. Kael Berry nailed a pair of 3-pointers, and Tyce Mason made another as Dallas quickly took a 38-31 lead it wouldn’t surrender the rest of the game.

“I think those threes definitely gave us a little spark,” Berry said. “It put us back in the game and gave us hope we could still win this.”

Berry finished with a game-high 17 points as part of a typical Dallas offensive performance. The Mountaineers entered the week with four of the top-10 scorers in Division 1, and that played out Tuesday.

Pat Flanagan had 13 points along with a team-high six rebounds. Joey Nocito added 12 points, including a drive to end the first half, which started a 13-0 run into the third quarter.

Defense also played a role. Pittston Area had nine turnovers in the second half, with two of them leading to Dallas baskets to complete the 13-0 run.

Still, the Patriots stayed within striking distance in the fourth as a drive by Aidan Clarke cut the deficit to 46-41 with six minutes left. Dallas, though, responded with a drive by Pat Flanagan and the final of Berry’s four 3-pointers.

Lucas LoPresto led Pittston Area with 11 points, followed by Brennan Callahan and Jacob Ivey with 10 each.

Pittston Area 43, Crestwood 39

Pittston Area limited Crestwood to 10 first-half points, then shook off a dramatic buzzer-beater to win in overtime in the Jan. 17 game.

Aidan Clarke hit the second of two free throws with 17.4 seconds left for a 37-34 lead.

The Patriots fouled with 12.1 and 8.5 seconds left, then made a steal only to turn the ball over with 4.5 seconds left.

Crestwood inbounded in the backcourt coming out of a timeout and got the ball to Gio Barna, who launched a 28-footer from right in front of the Comets’ bench.

Pittston Area held Crestwood scoreless until the final 45 seconds of overtime.

Jacob Ivey scored five of his 13 points during overtime.

Neither team scored until Lucas LoPresto made a steal and eventually dished to Ivey for a deep 3-pointer and a 40-37 lead with 2:07 left.

Ivey made one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds left for a two-possession lead.

LoPresto had 10 points. Clarke added nine.

Miles Metz scored 14 of his 17 points for Crestwood after halftime.