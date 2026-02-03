Luzerne County suicides are up, but drug overdose deaths are down, according to annual statistics released by county Coroner Dion Fernandes.

The county had 67 suicide deaths in 2025, compared to 54 the previous year.

County Mental Health/Developmental Services Administrator Tara Fox has been closely monitoring the statistics and educating residents about suicide risks and prevention resources, emphasizing most victims are men with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Her initial review of the 2025 records shows the victims ranged from 16 to 88 years old, with an average age of 61.

The majority were not in mental health treatment, and many had families and jobs, including some with professional careers, Fox said. With or without depression, suicide can result from overwhelming problems, such as concerns with finances, relationships, and quality of life, she said.

Fox emphasized depression is “very real” and “not a matter of weakness” — a condition that should be treated with the same significance as diabetes, high blood pressure or any other illness.

Those contemplating suicide or seeking guidance on how to help someone else can call or text 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or call the local Helpline at 570-829-1341 to speak with someone. Both services are free and confidential.

Telehealth services are also now widely available for counseling and other mental health treatment for those preferring that option, Fox said.

In the coming months, the county will activate an online suicide awareness training initiative to help participants identify warning signs and communicate with those who may need support.

This free training will be available to all county residents, county government employees, and providers to complete at their own pace and on their own schedule, Fox said.

“It is literally for anyone in any walk of life. You don’t have to be a professional to learn these skills,” Fox said. “The goal of this training will be prevention, awareness, and connection.”

Fox said she pursued an online program because County Manager Romilda Crocamo identified suicide prevention as a top priority, warranting additional resources.

Overdose deaths

There were 71 drug overdose deaths in the county in 2025, or 18 less than the previous year.

After reaching a record high 208 overdose deaths in 2021, the county’s count has gradually declined to 174 in 2022, 145 in 2023 and 89 in 2024.

County Drug and Alcohol Administrator Michael Gagliardi said the continued reduction is a credit to the entire drug and alcohol treatment network in the county, including both his agency and outside providers.

“They all work hard, from the administration down to the certified recovery specialists,” he said. “This shows none of us are taking our foot off the gas. We’re all continuing to connect with people who need services and getting them into the proper level of care.”

Certified recovery specialists are credentialed to use their own personal experience recovering from substance use disorder to serve as role models and mentors for those battling addiction.

The statistics also show county-funded prevention services in schools throughout the county are effectively educating students about the dangers of Fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid nearly 100 times more potent than morphine, Gagliardi said.

The county’s free distribution of the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone, or Narcan, also has been a “key component” of the decline in deaths, he said.

“Obviously there’s more work to be done. I want to see the numbers continue to drop,” Gagliardi said.

More statistics

The county had 10 homicides in 2025, or one more than the previous year, according to Fernandes’ report.

Motor vehicle accident deaths increased, from 22 in 2024 to 43 in 2025.

Accidental deaths, which are primarily linked to falls, totaled 154 in 2025, which is comparable to the 150 that occurred in 2024.

The county Coroner’s Office processed 1,512 death cases last year. Of those, 1,173 died of natural causes.

To compare, the office processed 1,628 deaths in 2024, with 1,323 deemed natural deaths.

