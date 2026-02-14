PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) Mid-Winter Breakfast plans have been set for Friday, Feb. 27, at The Venue – Culinary Creations by Metz, 28 Concorde Dr., Avoca. The special guest speaker is Cassandra Coleman, America250PA executive director.

Coleman will present, “America250PA: An EPIC Year Ahead,” an outline America250PA’s signature initiatives and upcoming statewide programming, highlighting the Commission’s work across all 67 counties to ensure every Pennsylvanian has a place in this once-in-a-generation milestone.

The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) appointed Coleman as executive director for the America250PA initiative in September 2019, making Coleman the longest-serving state 250th director in the nation.

In 2014, Coleman founded and served as President of Coleman & Associates, a company engaged in charitable, private, and political creation of fundraising networks and community and political event planning.

Coleman & Associates maintains a client base of state, county, and local political candidates, large and small companies, and non-profit organizations.

She has spent a lifetime in public servic,e beginning at the age of 24 when she was appointed Mayor of Exeter Borough to fill in for her late grandfather, Joseph Coyne’s term. She then ran for re-election, serving two more times. Coleman was one of the youngest female mayors in the history of the United States.

She was featured in Oprah Magazine in a segment titled “Women Who Defy Age.” Coleman was also featured in a national NBC segment called “The Smart Woman.”

The Times Leader Media Group honored Cassandra twice for her accomplishments: in 2008 as a Top 40 Under 40 recipient and in 2019 as one of 14 Distinctive Women.

In addition, she has been chosen as one of Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal’s Top 25 Women in Business, named by City and State PA as a Top 40-under-40 in PA and Impact Awardees, and honored with the Young Professional Women’s Leadership Award by Athena International.

Coleman serves on the Board of Directors for her alma mater, King’s College, where she chairs their Red & Gold Gala Committee, Leadership Northeast, Children’s Service Center, and Junior League of Wilkes Barre. She has also previously served as President of the Wyoming Area Foundation.

She is a 2010 graduate of King’s College, where she earned a degree in Political Science and was chosen to receive the 2018 Leo Award, which is bestowed upon an alumnus/alumna within fifteen years of graduation who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in his/her professional or community activities. Named for the King’s mascot, it suggests the energy, pride, and sense of purpose that the recipient personifies.

Coleman is a 2006 graduate of Wyoming Area, where she established a scholarship in honor of her late grandfather for graduating seniors pursuing careers in public administration or government.

She is the mother of Jimmy Coleman IV, 11 years old.

Serving as General Chairperson of the GPCC Mid-Winter Breakfast is Atty. Maura Armezzani Tunis.

Atty. Tunis, associate, received her B.S. in Psychology from the University of Scranton and her J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University.

She was admitted to practice by both the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court and in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Atty. Tunis is a member of the Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Prior to joining Saporito, Falcone & Watt, Attorney Tunis served as Law Clerk to the Honorable A. Richard Caputo in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Additionally, she was previously employed as a part-time public defender representing indigent clients in criminal matters in Luzerne County. She currently contracts with the Luzerne County Courts to provide legal representation in criminal homicide cases and other complex criminal cases.

She also serves as a CJA Panel member in federal court and routinely represents criminal defendants facing serious federal charges.

Atty. Tunis has extensive courtroom experience, having handled many criminal jury trials ranging from simple summary offenses to complex felony cases.

She currently concentrates her practice in the areas of family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation.

Atty. Tunis, resides in her native town of Jessup, PA, with her husband, Nick, and three children. She is very active in the area and always finding ways to give back to her community.

Invitations have been mailed to all members and friends of GPCC, and the breakfast is open to the public.

Reservations can be made online at www.pittstonchamber.org/events or by contacting the chamber office at 570-655-1424 or info@pittstonchamber.org.