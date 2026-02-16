Local public interest attorney Joanna Bryn Smith officially announced Monday that she is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 120th District state representative seat in the May 19 primary election.

According to her announcement:

Smith, 39, of Wyoming, is a native of Shavertown in Luzerne County.

She is a graduate of Bishop O’Reilly High School, Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, and the City University of New York School of Law. She previously worked as a public defense attorney in multiple counties and now provides free legal services to victims of domestic violence.

Related Video

Smith said she is running on a platform that centers on lowering costs for families and making Pennsylvania more affordable. She plans to focus on raising the minimum wage to support working Pennsylvanians, lowering property taxes to ease the burden on homeowners in the Wyoming Valley, and ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.

She is planning to support public education funding so that children are prepared for the workforce of tomorrow.

Smith is no stranger to public service for her community. She has worked tirelessly for the Luzerne County community through servant-leadership for many years with the Wills for Heroes program, the Wilkes-Barre Law Library Charitable Organization, the Fine Arts Fiesta, and Leadership Northeast, among other local non-profits. Smith also served on multiple local non-profit boards, doing whatever is needed, from ensuring ethical fiscal compliance in organizations to scrubbing bathrooms.

“I’m not afraid to roll up my sleeves and do the hard work, the work that few people are willing to do,” Smith said.

Smith was elected to Luzerne County Council in 2023.

In her time on Council, she has demonstrated a proven record of fighting for unions and workers’ rights, protecting our election workers, working for anti-discrimination, and, in a bipartisan effort, providing tax relief for fully disabled veterans.

“We need change in Harrisburg. We need people in Harrisburg who are familiar with doing hard work, getting much-needed measures passed, and protecting our seniors and parents, as well as the future for our children,” Smith said. “I want to work towards that common-sense change in Harrisburg for not only the 120th district, but for all Pennsylvanians.”

Smith will begin circulating petitions on Tuesday.

The state representative seat is occupied by Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township.