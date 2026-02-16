Luzerne County Councilman John Lombardo formally announced Monday he is seeking the Republican nomination for the 118th Legislative District state representative seat in the May 19 primary election.

According to his announcement:

Lombardo, 32, of Pittston, has been a first responder his entire adult life, keeping citizens safe in Pittston and throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

He earned a strong reputation as a County Councilman who is a commonsense leader and trusted bipartisan official willing to work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to deliver real results for the county residents he serves.

“I am incredibly proud to have worked to keep taxes low, supported meaningful infrastructure, and helped create family-sustaining jobs in Northeast Pennsylvania. Our area needs a representative who focuses on the needs of our local communities, not rubber-stamping a partisan agenda.”

As an experienced first responder, Lombardo said he “understands the importance and strength of our communities” and will be a “fierce fighter for our region.”

“I look forward to working together on the issues that matter most to our working families, seniors, and the young adults here in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties: affordability, public safety, and accessible health care and prescription drugs,” he said. “You can count on me to always have the back of our workers and the small businesses who create many of the jobs local families rely on.”

Lombardo serves as a full-time firefighter/EMT for the City of Pittston. He is a graduate of Pittston Area High School and Penn State University.

He said he has been a consistent champion for affordability in Northeast Pennsylvania, including delivering grants to small businesses, millions of dollars for low-income citizens, and tens of thousands of meals for seniors and food-insecure children.

As a leader of the County Council, Lombardo has helped secure more than $100 million in federal, state, and county funds for revitalization, restoration, and reconstruction projects at local landmarks and green spaces, supporting preservation and economic development. He also secured over $10 million in funding for local first responders.

A Pittston resident, Lombardo is captain of the Pittston City Volunteer Fire Dept and a member of the Greater Pittston Regional ambulance, Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea, the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of UNICO, and the Knights of Columbus Council 372.

He is engaged to K-Lynn Rostkowski of Pittston.

The state representative seat is held by Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township.