PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will hold the 112th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at The Banks Waterfront on Tuesday, March 17.

According to Kevin O’Brien, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, the evening will be filled with celebrating Irish heritage, including bagpipes, live music, and a sports memorabilia auction.

Slated principal speaker is Ned Bolcar, a former Notre Dame University and NFL football standout.

He was the captain of the Fighting Irish 1988 National Championship football team.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will commence at the conclusion of dinner.

The Refinery will serve a choice of Prime Rib Au Jus, Grilled Chicken with Lemon Pepper Marinade, or Flounder Francaise.

Tickets are $110 for those 21 years old and up; $70 for those under 21; and $25 for children under 12 (chicken fingers only).

Tickets may be purchased through any active member of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick or at the Pittston Knights of Columbus, 55 Main St., Pittston, from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.

Seats are limited, and organizers suggest buying tickets early.

Proceeds benefit the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons Student Scholarship Program and are tax-deductible through the nonprofit organization.