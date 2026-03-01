WYOMING — Rotary Club of Pittston, the Rotary Club of Wyoming, and the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department (WARP) will host a Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) event at WARP Headquarters, 475 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming.

This is rain/shine event will be held in the police garage facility at the rear of the building.

This informational program will focus on the dangers of drinking and driving and will include a hands-on demonstration simulating driving under the influence.

Two courses will be set up where youth participants can operate Fatal Vision Roadsters while wearing vision-impairment goggles to better understand the risks associated with impaired driving.

Snacks will be provided, and there will also be a presentation recognizing the Rotary Clubs of Pittston and Wyoming for donating Preliminary Breath Tests to WARP.

The event is free to the public and provides a valuable opportunity for youth to learn about the dangers of impaired and reckless driving.