Roast Beef Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. May 16, at the First Congregational Church of West Pittston, 500 Luzerne Ave. Serving from 5 to 7 p.m. and take-outs from 4 to 5 p.m. Tickets sold at the door for $15. Info: 570-654-8052.

Cash Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Cards are 6 on. There are 15 regular games with a $100 payout, and three bonus games. Proceeds benefit Zara Court #113. Purchase is not tax-deductible. Call 570-332-9272 or any Zara Member for tickets. Seating is limited. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Hughestown Neighborhood Crime Watch’s annual Hometown Heroes Day, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Memorial Town Square, Center St., Hughestown. This annual event honors both our living and our deceased veterans of all wars. The community is invited to attend this special memorial.

Exeter Borough All-Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Sell your clothes, furniture, kitchen stuff, games, toys, baby items, bags, and more. It is free to register your yard, porch, or driveway on our Google Form. Please register before Monday, May 18, to be added to our Yard Sale Treasures Searchable & Printable Map.

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Beer For Books, a fundraiser for the Wyoming Free Library, 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at The Lighthouse Inn, 1019 Shoemaker Ave., Wyoming. $30 per ticket. Buffet includes hot dogs, mac ‘n cheese, and salad. Drink tickets may be redeemed for either two domestic beers, one glass of wine, or a signature drink. This is a 21+ event. Entertainment will be by Jon and Kate. Tickets available at beerforbooks.com.

The Pittston Area High School Class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.

The Dupont VFW Post 4909 Flag Day Party: Home Association will hold its 2nd Flag Day Party at the Post Home on Saturday, June 13. Entertainment by The Fabulous 45’s. Cost: $30 per person. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner Buffet is at 6 p.m. Dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for mixed drinks, wine, beer, bottled water, and soda. For tickets and reservations, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is the Friday before the party. Tickets can not be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply.