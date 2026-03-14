Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders’ Communications Director Adam Marco, right, fields questions from Wyoming Area Primary Center second graders.

Front office members from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders visited the Wyoming Area Primary Center on Thursday, March 12. Back row, left to right: Krista Lutzick, RailRiders’ Community Relations manager, Jon Stephenson, Assistant GM, Champ, Adam Marco, RailRiders’ Communications director and radio broadcaster.

Everyone loves Champ as second grade students at Wyoming Area Primary Center entertain visitors from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

WYOMING — Wyoming Area Primary Center hosted members of the front office of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, along with team mascot Champ, on Thursday to talk about career choices as well as life in professional sports.

Adam Marco, RailRiders’ communications director and broadcaster; Jon Stephenson, RailRiders’ Assistant GM; Krista Lutzick, RailRiders’ community relations manager; and Champ, the team mascot, spoke about their roles with the New York Yankees’ Triple-A team.

The trio also spoke on the importance of reading, including Champ’s Home Run Readers Program, presented by Red Robin.

The reading program is a premier reading program developed exclusively for elementary and middle schools in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and surrounding communities.

Related Video

The RailRiders believe in the power of reading as the foundation for lifelong success, and we are strengthening our commitment to education through this signature initiative.

Wyoming Area Health and Physical Education teachers Erin Viglione and Matt Finn organized the RailRiders’ visit.