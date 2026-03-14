WEST PITTSTON — The weather may have gone from winter to summer and back to winter last week, but all eyes are on spring as the 55th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival presented by Big Top Rentals will be here before you know it on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, on the Susquehanna River bank off of Luzerne Ave.

Organizers say this may be the last year it will be held on the riverbank and possibly moved to the site of the former West Pittston Armory. The official site for 2027 will be decided at a future date.

There is a marked schedule change for 2026 with the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest to be held on Sunday and not after the parade to be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 12:45 p.m. at the conclusion of the parade, with entertainment to follow for the remainder of the afternoon.

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Also note: the “It’s Electric two-mile Race” in honor of the late Robert Messina will take place on Saturday, May 2, at 9:30 a.m.

Entry forms for the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest can be found at tinyurl.com/2ewh9j9n.

Grand marshal and scholarship recipients will be announced in April.

Contact Gina Malsky for information on how to register for the run or contest: Missgina.dtwb@gmail.com or 570-332-7817.