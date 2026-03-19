Republican Bill Jones said he won a court challenge that attempted to remove him from the May 19 primary election ballot in the race for State Representative in the 117th Legislative District.

A Commonwealth Court judge promptly issued the ruling after a hearing Thursday in Harrisburg on Sugarloaf Township resident Leann Busch’s challenge of Jones’ nomination petition, Jones said.

Jones said his legal counsel indicated the moment the challenge was filed that the case was “utterly meritless,” had “no basis in law or fact,” and “should never have been brought to court in the first place.” Jones said the case was a waste of court time and resources.

“It shouldn’t have been filed. I’m glad the judge did not deny the voters the opportunity to make a choice,” Jones said.

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Busch, a resident of the 117th District, had argued Jones should not be placed on the ballot because he left the voting precinct name blank in a candidate’s affidavit that must be filed as part of the nomination petition paperwork, arguing the incomplete affidavit was a fatal defect.

Jones, of Dorrance Township, is running against incumbent Republican Jamie Walsh, of Ross Township, for the party’s primary nomination in the race. Jeremy Benscoter, of Hunlock Township, is running unopposed in the primary seeking the Democratic nomination.

Busch said Thursday she “knew going into this there was a 50-50 chance” a judge would rule in her favor. The right to file challenges is essential to weigh whether legal requirements are met, she said.

“It also brought to light his incompetence,” she said of Jones.

Busch said she has not yet decided if she will exercise her option to seek an appeal.

Jones said he hopes “nobody wastes any more court time on such silliness.”

Jones said he is “pointing to facts” in his campaign and wants to “return to civil discourse on campaign issues.”

“I want to move forward, campaign like adults and let the voters decide,” he said.

Commonwealth Court hearings are scheduled in Harrisburg next week on three petition challenges in the race for State Senate in the 22nd Senatorial District.

Two Democrats — Clarks Summit resident Jeffrey Lake and incumbent Marty Flynn, of Dunmore — filed paperwork to appear on the primary ballot seeking the party’s nomination.

Scranton resident Lawrence Wynne challenged Lake’s nomination papers. Lake, the candidate, and La Plume resident Lawrence S. Sparano are contesting Flynn’s petition in separate filings, according to the state and court records.

Lake’s challenge of Flynn’s nomination petition is similar to the one Busch had filed against Jones. It argues that Flynn left the voting precinct line blank on his candidate’s affidavit, “rendering the affidavit incomplete and materially defective.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.