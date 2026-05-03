The 55th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival is now in its second day, kicking off yesterday with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies.

This year, there is a shift in tradition with the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest moving from Saturday to Sunday.

The general consensus is that everything is loaded up on the first day with the parade, opening ceremony, and the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest, leaving Sunday a day of just entertainment.

Now that the Cherry Blossom contest is moving to Sunday, it’s a way to divide up the crowds, hopefully bringing more attendees to Sunday.

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In today’s entertainment lineup, you’ll find a variety of acts from music to theater to Irish step dancing.

There are over 45 vendors under the huge tent supplied by even sponsor, Big Top Rentals.

Don’t forget, there are plenty of food trucks on site, including ice cream trucks.

Get out and support your local arts and festivals.

Speaking of the arts, next week will be the first 2nd Friday Art Walk at Downtown Pittston, of the season on May 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be over 30 vendors on the sidewalks selling their wares, and I know firsthand, there are some pretty talented artists and artisans I’ve seen over the years, so get out and see what’s new on Main Street.

There will be music, a stilt walker, face painting, balloon animals, and plenty more.

Stop by Art e Fekts and catch the artistry of potter Paul DeLuca.

Tomorrow is a big day for the Sunday Dispatch and the Times Leader Media Group when the 2025 Person of the Year Award will be presented to Cassandra Coleman, and the Joseph F. Saporito, Sr. Lifetime of Service Award will be given posthumously to Howard Grossman.

Cassandra has been working tirelessly over the last seven years or so to make sure the USA’s 250th birthday will be one to remember for the ages.

She, along with her team, have been traipsing all over the 67 counties in Pennsylvania educating as many people as possible on the Semiquincentennial of the country as well as the Commonwealth’s role in making the country what it is today.

It’s hard to believe all of her work will come to a head on the 4th of July. She tells me there will be a few months post Independence Day to wrap up the work, close out the books and shop.

I’m not sure what her next career move is at 38 years old, but I am pretty sure she will do something challenging and substantial. She’s been in the public eye for nearly half of her life, and that’s a pretty amazing feat.

The late Howard Grossman lived to be 91 years old, but looked much younger with a younger person’s energy. He too worked tirelessly for decade after decade since the late 1950s to make the world a better place.

I began to work with Howard several years ago when he was raising funds for the Pittston Memorial Library as a volunteer. He did quite a good job as well raising much-needed funds to keep the library going. Usually his sidekick Lois Ostrowski was by his side making them a great team to bring in money.

I had to write about Howard this week and let me tell you, there wasn’t enough paper on a page to fit in all he did over his lifetime. Losing him at 91 seemed a bit unfair because he felt he had so much more to do and accomplish and that’s saying a lot for someone in their 90s. Most people don’t even get to see 90 years of age, let alone productive.

His lovely wife Tobi, always by his side, was his biggest fan and supporter for, I’m sure, more than the nearly 70 years of marriage they spent together.

Howard was proud of his wife who happens to be a very talented artist. I had to stop by their home once and Tobi was not home at the time and Howard just pointed out one painting after another of Tobi’s fine work. He was very proud of her and he was her biggest fan.

It’s a pity not all marriages can be that successful and that long in years. Cheers to Howard and Tobi.

And cheers to Cassandra on a successful job as America250PA executive director. I do hope she takes a well-needed rest at the completion of this mission.

You’ll read about the new initiative by PA Inclusive’s Coffee Inclusive in their endeavor to produce a cookbook featuring recipes from you, the public.

If you have a favorite dish, submit it. Send in your Aunt Millie’s best cookie recipe.

You get to be immortalized in this cookbook that will be helping out raise funds for Coffee Inclusive.

You have until the end of the week to submit a recipe by following the link: https://tinyurl.com/2zvpavhe.

One last thing on the Cherry Blossom Festival, I’d like to commend the Farrell family, Mark and Sue, and their children, Mark and Maggie, on the work they do and the donations they have made to the festival in tents.

A 40’ x 130’ tent is huge and costly, not to mention the other supporting tents they donate.

This week, we take our hat off to the Farrell family.

Quote of the week

“That is one good thing about this world… there are always sure to be more springs—even after the longest Pennsylvania winters.” —L. M. Montgomery

Thought of the week

“The cherry blossoms arrive quietly, but their message is loud: nothing lasts forever, not even the cold.” —Haruki Murakami

Bumper sticker

“Cherry blossoms symbolize the beauty and fragility of life.” —Unknown Japanese proverb