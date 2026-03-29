Holy Name Society of St. John the Evangelist Parish, 35 William Street in Pittston, will be selling potato pancakes (3 for $5) and your choice of red pizza or white pizza with broccoli ($15/tray) on the Fridays of Lent and Good Friday. Pizza will be take-and-heat. You may call the parish office at 570-654-0053 to place your orders, which are due the day before you wish to pick up your food. Pickup will be on Fridays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Pastoral Center Auditorium (entrance on Church Street).

Lenten Food Sale at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston. Pickup date is Friday, March 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Place your order by March 26, on our designated order line 570-654-5349, with your name, order details, and call back number. If additional info is needed, call Mike at 570-704-6520. Pay by cash or check at time of pickup. Menu includes Potato Pancakes, $2 each, limit of 12. Broccoli and Shells, $9/ quart. Haluski (cabbage & noodles) $9/quart. Noodles with Cottage Cheese and sauteed onions $9/quart. Manhattan-style Clam Chowder, $12/quart. Tuna hoagie, with or without onions, $9 each. Pizza unbaked, large tray, your choice with or without onions, $15. Homemade potato & cheese pierogi, $12 per dozen, sold frozen.

Hughestown Lions Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the pavilion on Center Street in the borough, with candy, prizes, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and two bicycles to be raffled off. We hope to see everyone there.

Spring Rummage and Bake Sale at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Items available include books, puzzles, clothing, furniture, household and holiday items. The kitchen will be open both days serving haluski, hot dogs and wimpies. There will also be a bake sale with many pastry delights. The Church is located at 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming next to the Wyoming Library. Parking is available behind the church.

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The Pittston Area High School class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.