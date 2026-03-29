For decades, it seems like everything was status quo; not much ever changed.

Locally, we had a morning edition newspaper and an evening edition paper that were normally delivered on time each day.

The Sunday Independent was a newspaper that was robust and thick with pages.

Summers were hot, and winters were cold and snowy.

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Gasoline was under $1 a gallon for many years, and the price of milk never changed.

We had ABC, NBC, and CBS TV networks for a long time before we finally got a PBS network.

Eventually, our towns were wired for cable, and hundreds of channels were available at our fingertips.

Then one day, TV station WDAU-TV Channel 22 from Scranton became WYOU, and that was about the only change I could remember on the local scene. Well, there was WNEP-TV Channel 16, which moved from the airport location to off of Davis St., Scranton, but again, that was it.

In recent history, there was a “merger” of sorts between WYOU and WBRE, both owned by separate entities that agreed to operate jointly through a Shared Services Agreement; that was back in 1998.

At that time, WYOU left Scranton and moved to the WBRE facility in Wilkes-Barre, effectively sharing news staff, studio space, and technical operations; sales and marketing stayed separate.

By 2012, WYOU was fully integrated with WBRE, becoming one newsroom serving two channels.

The WBRE/WYOU “merger” was complete, with two different owners: Nexstar owned WBRE, while Mission Broadcasting owned WYOU.

That combination has existed until last week, when Nexstar purchased WNEP. So, to keep the record straight, WNEP and WBRE are now owned by Nexstar, and WYOU is still owned by Mission Broadcasting, but Nexstar continues to operate it.

Is your head spinning yet? It sort of reminds me of the Abbott and Costello “Who’s On First” comedy routine.

Last week, the Times Leader Media Group held its annual Best of the Best Awards night at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

On a side note, it was a great evening when a few hundred recipients picked up their awards, mingled with other winners, and had a bit of fun.

I had the chance to hang out with WNEP’s weatherman, Jeremy Lewan, and WBRE’s Paola Giangiacomo. It was great company that night, and I enjoyed getting to know them over the last few years.

In addition to enjoying their awards, it was almost impossible to get through the night without discussing the new Nexstar acquisition of WNEP and becoming teammates with WBRE and WYOU.

Ever since the topic came up in the rumor mill last fall, speculation has been flying everywhere.

What would happen to the two stations? Would there be a consolidation such as the one that took place over two decades earlier with WBRE and WYOU?

Some feel one of the buildings would go; it would either be the WBRE building in Wilkes-Barre or the newer, bigger WNEP station in Scranton.

What anchors will stay, and who will go? Same with weather and sports, how are they going to choose who stays and who goes?

I’m guessing everyone is on pins and needles about what will happen and who will stay. I don’t know how the decision-making will be conducted or what the final outcome will be.

I admit it will be a bit strange to turn on any of our local TV stations to see the same people on all three. It was enough to get used to watching the identical news show on both WBRE and WYOU, so will it be the same when all is said and done?

I’m not sure how an antitrust law isn’t broken with the monopoly of the three local stations.

Time will tell as things shake out, but for now, not many people are talking.

One thing that never changes a week before Easter is Palm Sunday, and today Christians all over the world mark the occasion.

It was always important for my family to gather palms at church and bring them home. More often than not, Mom would create a cross with the palm and place it behind a photo or painting on the wall and not come down until the following Palm Sunday.

Yesterday, maybe municipalities held Easter Egg Hunts on a chilly Saturday. Last year it was cold and rainy, so yesterday was a bit better.

Exeter Borough held an old-fashioned egg hunt, and the City of Pittston carried on with the drive-through, handing out goodies to children while staying in the vehicle.

Nowadays, every child gets something for showing up, which is a great thing. When I was a child, we showed up at the Little League field where tickets were placed under a rock. Everyone lined up, and when the word was given, we charged for the first rock, turned it over, and if there was nothing, we moved on to the next one.

Not everyone got a ticket, and you’d go home empty-handed. Others took home the usual chocolate bunny or egg, and there were always a handful of big prizes.

Have a great, peaceful, and spiritual Holy Week.

Quote of the week

“The great gift of Easter is hope—a hope that burns brighter than despair, stronger than death, and deeper than any sorrow we may endure.” —Basil Hume

Thought of the week

“The resurrection gives my life meaning and direction and the opportunity to start over no matter what my circumstances.” —Robert Flatt

Bumper sticker

“The great gift of Easter is hope.” —Basil Hume