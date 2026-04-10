First United Methodist Church of West Pittston clothing boutique, noon to 3 p.m. April 12. Sunday is a $ 5-per-bag day. They will have women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing as well as purses, jewelry, shoes, and men’s suits. The address is 408 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

Designer Purse Bingo, Saturday, April 18, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. Doors open 10:30 a.m., Bingo is from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Food and beverages available for purchase. For tickets, call the parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p,.m. Facilities are handicap accessible. Parking is free and ample.

Cash Bingo & More, noon Saturday, April 18, at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost to play 15 regular games (prizes $100 each) is $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Four specials with prizes ranging from $200 up will be available for purchase, and there will be 50-50 and basket raffles, as well as food and an array of desserts. Any questions, contact Darby at 570-899-9589.

Hoagie sale at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hughestown. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18. To order, call the church at 570-654-1008 and leave a message by April 12. Hoagies are Italian (ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone) or turkey & American cheese. All hoagies include lettuce, onion, and tomato, unless otherwise specified. Cost is $7 per hoagie.

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Spring Rummage and Bake Sale at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Items available include books, puzzles, clothing, furniture, household and holiday items. The kitchen will be open both days, serving haluski, hot dogs and wimpies. There will also be a bake sale with many pastry delights. The church is located at 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, next to the Wyoming Library. Parking is available behind the church.

78th annual pancake and sausage supper at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Road, Harding, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Take-out meals can be picked up at 4. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, fried eggs, beverages, and ice cream will be served. Adults, $10. Children ages 5 to 12, $7. For ticket reservations, call Karen Daniels at 570-885-1650.

Dupont VFW 81st anniversary party, May 2 at the Dupont VFW Post 4909, with music by Luongo Brothers Band. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6, music from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for mixed drinks, wine, beer, bottled water, soda. $30 per person. Call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152 to book your reservations.

Cash Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Cards are 6 on. There are 15 regular games with a $100 payout, and three bonus games. Proceeds benefit Zara Court #113. Purchase is not tax-deductible. Call 570-332-9272 or any Zara Member for tickets. Seating is limited. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Pittston Area High School Class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.