As mayor of Dupont, Elaine Lello oversees the police department. She stands with Cpl. John Tamburello, a member of the police force. There are five full-time officers and one part-time officer.

DUPONT — When Dupont Borough’s longstanding Mayor Dan Lello passed away after being diagnosed with ALS, his wife Elaine was appointed to fulfill the rest of his 4th term, a position she never expected to inherit.

The soon-to-be 78-year-old Elaine and Dan were married five-months short of their 50th anniversary at the time of Dan’s passing. The couple has two children: Chad, 50, and Danelle Birong, 47.

Over time, when Dan was mayor, Elaine said he never took his work home with him, so when it came time to take over his term, she had a big learning curve.

And now, after completing 3.5 years as mayor, Elaine felt comfortable enough to run on her own, coming out victorious, becoming the first elected female mayor of Dupont Borough.

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“I took the remainder of his term because it was offered to me, “Elaine said. “Danny said he was going to retire from the post when he reached 20-years as mayor. He and Stan Knick came in together, and they were going to leave at the same time.”

Knick served as a Dupont Borough council member until his retirement. Elaine wanted to ensure Knick and Dan would retire at the same time, so she stepped up to cross that finish line with Knick.

“Once I got to the end of Danny’s term, I decided to run for mayor for Elaine Lello,” she said.

She ran last year and was elected in November, being sworn in as mayor in January, becoming the first elected female mayor of Dupont Borough.

Our interview was conducted at the mayor’s office at the Dupont Borough Building, the same office her late husband used.

When you sit in the office, Dan is very much present, as Elaine chose to keep it the way Dan left it; it gives her great comfort to know Dan is still there in spirit.

During the 3.5 years in office, she learned a lot, and what she learned from her husband is that good counsel is huge. Elaine gets along with all council members and enjoys working with them, which makes her position very easy.

“In all the years Danny was mayor, I don’t know if they (council) fought, “ Elaine said. “I know since I’m on board, they continue to be one unit, and I never see fighting amongst themselves.”

The other key person in the borough is borough secretary Patricia McDonald, whom Elaine considers invaluable. McDonald has been in that role for over 30-years.

The main function of the mayor of Dupont is to act as the figurehead in representing the entire borough at official functions and to serve as the head of the Police Dept.

She said the police department is run very well and has a great working relationship with Chief Sean Doran, a man whom Elaine’s husband elevated to the top spot.

In her first go-around as mayor, she sat back and soaked it all in, never really offering too much, but now as an elected mayor, things are just a little different.

“At meetings, I could suggest something, but since this is a council-run borough, that’s all I can do is just suggest,” Elaine added, saying she’s gained confidence along the way. “I was told the other day I spoke up at the last council meeting like I never did before.”

Her only issue with the government is, “They move too slow for me, so if I can change anything, it would be that.”

As mayor, Elaine would like to see many of the roads in the borough paved.

She would also like to spruce up Main Street. Which Main Street, because Dupont technically has two, north and south? She would like to improve Main Street South by installing good sidewalks and curbs.

Elaine is extremely happy that the two parks in town are being used, the one at Hemlock St. and the other at the Elm Street Little League Park.

Even though she’s worn the hat as mayor of Dupont for nearly four-years, she’s still not used to the title.

“I’m not a title person, being called mayor or Mayor Lello, it’s a beautiful title, and I’m proud to wear it. It’s not that I like being mayor, I do, but sometimes it embarrasses me to be called that.”

In the end, Elaine would like everyone to get along and enjoy seeing everyone working together to make Dupont Borough a top-notch place to live.