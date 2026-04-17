PITTSTON — Philip Gristina’s earliest memories of the Pittston Memorial Library (PML) dates back to when he was two-years-old when his parents would take him to the library only to leave with dozens of books to go through.

Fast forward, in a funny twist of fate, Gristina is now the PML library director, being appointed on March 1, 2026.

“My parents would take me, before the children’s wing was built, and it was still in the reading room and we would check out stacks of books at a time, so I got very familiar with the library and I loved to come here,” Gristina said. “When I was in seventh grade, I spent the summer volunteering around the library, so PML was always a close and familiar place to me and I always loved to be here and now I’m working here.”

The 2020 Wyoming Seminary graduate completed his college education at Loyola University of Maryland, Baltimore, in 2024.

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Having an interest in the political world, Gristina was a volunteer intern with the finance office for former Congressman Matt Cartwright during his latest bid for reelection.

When Cartwright lost, Gristina’s turned his attention to the City of Pittston before going back to a place very familiar to him, the PML where he was hired in circulation.

“I knew there was an opening for the directorship, but I wanted to learn everything first,” Gristina explained. “I wanted to work as a circulation assistant, so I started there. After the library did a search for the director’s job, they could not find a worthy candidate, so the job was offered to staff to fill the position and I volunteer, received training and was offered the job this past March 1.”

Since talking over the helm at PML, Gristina has adapted well in his leadership role while noting his staff of circulation assistants Janine Rahman and Phyllis Hopkins and Youth Service Coordinator Nancy Doherty.

“Our programming has really bloomed these past couple months,” Gristina noted. “We have children’s events every single day of the week and our youth services coordinator, Nancy, is doing a great job running all of those.”

At this point in time, the Adult Service Coordinator position is vacant, so Gristina and his staff are taking turns running the program.

There are also teen events available that include movies where attendees will receive bottled water and Pittston Popcorn.

Adult events such as knitting club and crochet club meet on Saturday.

“There is a scrapbooking hour that we all have scrapbooking supplies, old magazines, old newspapers and we provide binders for folks and paste,” Gristina said.

f One aspect of the directorship is fundraising, an area where Gristina gained great knowledge and experience while with the Cartwright campaign.

The first big fundraiser on the docket is the Jean Yates Awards night, this year being held at The Refinery on Sunday, May 31.

There will be other key fundraisers throughout the year, check the PML website for upcoming events at pittston.luzernelibraries.org/events.

One fundraising event Gristina said the PML is planning a trivia night at the Cosgrove room for an upcoming date in the summer.

“Trivia is very popular and we believe a trivia night would be great,” Gristina said. “There will be an admittance fee for that event.”

Gristina is grateful to his staff, City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, city Chief of Staff & Operations Mary Kroptavich, the PML board of directors and the Friends of the Library.

“They all have been very accommodating and very eager to help me out in terms of getting grasping how to be a director and how to manage staff and keep this place running the way,” Gristina stated.

“I’m very grateful to the Friends of the Library,” Gristina added. “They’ve helped us through some very large and successful events in programming and I’m really grateful for their volunteer effort, both in person and then the funding that they’re able to bring in.”

The PML is open Monday and Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Sunday: closed.

For any information on PML, go to pittston.luzernelibraries.org.

You may also check out the PML’s Facebook page for the latest news at www.facebook.com/PittstonLibrary.