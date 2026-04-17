DUPONT — The 2026 Dupont Memorial Day Parade and Service will be held on Monday, May 25, with the parade stepping off at 10:30 a.m. at the VFW Post 4909.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal Sam “Greek” Guarnieri, is a life member of Dupont VFW Post 4909 and the AMVETS Post 189 Honor Guard.

Prior to the parade start, brief memorial services will be held at the Polish National Cemetery on Sunset Lane at 8:30 a.m. followed by Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery on Lackawanna Ave.

All veterans and supporters are asked to report at the Dupont VFW on Main St. at 8 a.m.

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Parade participants will assemble at 10 a.m. at the VFW parking lot on Grant St. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m.

The route will be exit VFW parking lot continuing east on Main to Bear Creek Road at Chestnut Street, left onto Chestnut Street past the Borough Building, to Lackawanna turning onto Main, Main Street south back to the VFW lot.

A memorial service will be held in the parking lot of the VFW on Main Street, immediately after the parade.

Principal speaker at the service is Michael Shambora, who served in the United States Navy.

Following the parade and services, all participants are invited for food and refreshments with children being served at the Dupont Hose Company and adults at the VFW Post home.

Post 4909 is sponsoring this year’s Memorial Day activities.