Campaign honors Bill Rowe

WEST PITTSTON — The late Bill Rowe, who was a longtime West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) treasurer, had a goal and that goal was to achieve 100 members of the WPHS.

Mary Portelli, WPHS president, would like to make that goal come true in Bill’s honor, but she’s going to need the help from the public.

“Bill’s ideas and enthusiasm propelled our organization forward,” Portelli said. “He brought so many new members to WPHS in an effort to reach the goal of 100 members. We would always fall just a little short.”

Portelli said, for 2026, in Rowe’s honor, the WPHS started the “Bill Rowe Membership Challenge” to hopefully reach 100 individuals, families, and businesses as members of the WPHS.

Related Video

“We ask that you please use the link below to print a membership form and return it through postal mail or submit your payment by PayPal. Your membership will help to preserve and share the history of West Pittston.”

To get to a WPHS membership form, go to https://tinyurl.com/2n6sw73e.

If you choose PayPal, type in westpittstonhistory@gmail.com to send your membership. Be sure to include your name, preferred email address and membership type in the PayPal “NOTES” box.

You can send a check payable to West Pittston Historical Society with a completed membership form to: WPHS Membership, c/o Drew Smith, 238 Philadelphia Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.