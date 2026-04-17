PITTSTON — The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA will be offering a variety of youth and family programs this spring for local families.

Programs will run from April 27 through June 21 at the Greater Pittston Area YMCA and the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

“Our goal is to create programs where kids can learn new skills, stay active, and build friendships in a positive and supportive environment,” Allyse Filipowich, Greater Pittston YMCA program coordinator, said.

The spring session includes several opportunities for children of different ages, including STEM-based programs such as Lego Robotics, STEM Discovery, and Pretty Little Projects.

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These programs are designed to give children hands-on learning experiences while encouraging creativity and problem-solving.

The YMCA will also offer youth and family activities including gymnastics, Youth Olympics, nature walks, Kids Night Out, and Family Fun Nights.

Many of these programs are free or offered at a low cost to help make them accessible to families in the community.

For further information on programing at the Greater Pittston YMCA, contact Alyse Filipowich at allyse.filipowich@wvymca.org or call at 570-655-2255.