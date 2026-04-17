PITTSTON TWP. — Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, announced his bid for a third term in the 118th Legislative District.

Haddock said his campaign is centered on affordability and kitchen-table issues.

“I hear in all parts of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties in the 118th district from West Pittston to La Plume and from Laflin to Glenburn — Trump’s tariffs are hurting us, and now his war has driven gas to over $4 a gallon,” Haddock said. “Because of this, my constituents are extremely appreciative that I have voted to cut taxes seven times while increasing funding for our schools.”

Haddock said working with Gov. Josh Shapiro this year, when people file their taxes, families will be eligible for the Working Families Tax Credit that will provide 193 million dollars of tax relief to working families in Pennsylvania.

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“This is only one example of the seven times I have voted to cut taxes,” Haddock said. “We have made more people eligible for increased property tax and rent rebates and worked to make prescription drugs more affordable for seniors, all while helping veterans receive the benefits they have earned.”

Haddock said that during the time he has been privileged to serve the people of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, he has brought home more than $46 million in grants for schools, first responders, veterans, and the infrastructure communities need to thrive.

“This is not a sound bite — this is me fighting for actual results,” Haddock said. “What I’m most proud of is that we have helped residents with 57,000 different state-related issues and concerns, including 6,300 property tax and rent rebates and 4,700 unclaimed property claims.”

Haddock said he is proud of his record.

“And that’s why I’m asking the people of my district for another two years as their representative,” he said.