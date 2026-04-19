Last week’s column in the Sunday Dispatch was one I never thought I’d have to write, but I’m sure glad I did. If you didn’t catch it, I wrote about the state of newspapers, including the Sunday Dispatch.

It wasn’t an easy decision, but I decided to post it on my Facebook page and much to my surprise, as of this past Friday, the post had 8,625 from 4,398 viewers. Those numbers just blow me away.

I firmly believe there’s a market for our paper that has been supplying names and faces and events for 79 years.

Hang in there with us as revamp and retool the Sunday Dispatch and thank you to all 8,625 of you that read last week’s column.

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Well, if this last week was an indication of how summer will be, I’m down for that — big time.

Let’s face it, the winter has not been too kind and I wasn’t sure where spring was heading because of the roller coaster we’ve been on, but let’s get past upcoming week to land on our feet for a proper spring.

In another week, April will be winding down and many municipalities will be looking toward Memorial Day. We already received an announcement on parade day for Dupont’s Memorial Day Parade and celebration.

City of Pittston is pushing their summer playground program, as you will read in today’s edition.

I think the warmer weather has brought out the summer vibes in us.

Not pushing summer is the Greater Pittston YMCA. The announced their spring programs you can read in this edition.

You will also read about the West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) doing a membership drive in honor of longtime member and treasurer, the late Bill Rowe. You know, I’ve known Billy for most of my life and even though it’s been since his passing in January, I can’t get used to the “late” part of his name.

Bill was involved in many things in his life and he was all about the Borough of West Pittston, his hometown.

He was born there, grew up there, graduated high school there and passed away there.

Bill loved his politics, he loved serving on the West Pittston Library board, he loved being on the WPHS board, and he will be missed by his beloved classmates from the Wyoming Area Class of 1970 were he remained active as a member of the classes’ scholarship committee.

I’d often see him at the counter at Agolino’s Restaurant were many conversations were held.

An individual membership for the WPHS is just $25 for a year. If you feel so inclined to join, you’ll find the link in today’s article.

Check out the article on Philip Gristina, the 40-year-old trapped in a soon-to-be 24-year-old body, as he has taken on the duties of Pittston Memorial Library director.

Philip is very engaging, smart, considerate, polite, respectful, and very easy to deal with and he’s going to do just fine in the lead role at the library.

I’m a friend of his parents Alfonso and Tina and they did one great job of raising Philip, no doubt they are very proud of him.

If you get a chance to get to the library, say hello to Philip.

I had the chance to cover the Victory Sports League Spring Fling banquet at Mohegan Sun Casino this past Thursday. No matter what event they put on for the athletes, it’s first class. No cutting corners for the all the participants.

Fred DeSanto, the creator of Victory Sports since 2011 has decided to step down as president of the organization; he cites at 76-years-old, it’s time to get some younger blood to run the organization.

First off, Fred doesn’t look his age and I know he still has a lot of miles on the clock yet. He’s not going anywhere and will do his best to help new President Anna Gallo. Fred will stay on as a vice president on the board.

He tells me he’s still going to play shortstop during the Victory Sports softball games at West Pittston Little League. He also tells me two games will this summer; the teams will play under the lights at Pittston Twp. Little League.

Some areas call their league the Challenger League, but Fried didn’t want to do that. Why? Because everyone is a winner that participates in sports activities … everyone is victorious.

Good job and hats off to you Fred for making life inclusive for everyone, no matter their disability or affliction.

As Anna Gallo takes over, she will give the program a shot of adrenaline and new ideas.

She’s currently the president of UNICO Wilkes-Barre Chapter for the last two-years and with her experience, she’s already thinking outside the box in hopes of finding Victory Sports in every county in Pennsylvania — all 67 counties.

Finally, don’t forget about the upcoming free concert at Kirby Park on June 20.

You can grab your ticket by going to concerts.america250pa.org.

Exeter’s own Cassandra Coleman, America250PA executive director said on Friday when tickets went live, the server crashed and it was down for a few hours.

Get your tickets for Lady A and En Vogue today.

Quote of the week

“April in Northeastern Pennsylvania is not about certainty; it’s about transition, where every cloudy morning and sunny afternoon reminds us that change is rarely simple.” —Unknown

Thought of the week

“An April day in Northeastern Pennsylvania rarely makes up its mind; it can greet you with frost on the windshield, soak you by noon, and send you home beneath a sky so blue it feels like a reward.” —Unknown

Bumper sticker

“Puddles, potholes, and patches of blue sky — that’s the poetry of April roads.” —Unknown