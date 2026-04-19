West Pittston Tax Collector’s office special hours, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 20 and 21, at the West Pittston Borough building. These hours are to accommodate taxpayers as the last day for the payment of 2026 County and Municipal taxes at the discount rate is April 21.

78th annual pancake and sausage supper at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Road, Harding, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Take-out meals can be picked up at 4. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, fried eggs, beverages and ice cream will be served. Adults, $10. Children ages 5 to 12, $7. For ticket reservations, call Karen Daniels at 570-885-1650. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Rummage and Bake Sale at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Items available include books, puzzles, clothing, furniture, household and holiday items. The kitchen will be open both days, serving haluski, hot dogs and wimpies. There will also be a bake sale with many pastry delights. The Church is located at 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, next to the Wyoming Library. Parking is available behind the church.

Slipstream at the Dupont VFW POST 4909, Slipstream will be playing classic and southern rock, country, and blues from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, in the main banquet hall.

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Polka Sundays at Dupont VFW Post 4909. The Pennsylvania Villagers will be playing at the Dupont VFW Post 4909 on Sunday, April 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the main banquet hall.

’90s Trivia Night with Trivia Master Brad, 6 p.m. Monday, April 27, at West Pittston Library. 21 and older only. Cost: $30. Includes three drinks and all you can eat pizza. Top winners will receive prizes.

Dupont VFW 81st anniversary party, May 2 at the Dupont VFW Post 4909, with music by Luongo Brothers Band. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6, music from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for mixed drinks, wine, beer, bottled water, soda. $30 per person. Call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152 to book your reservations.

A Texas Wiener Sale with homemade toppings, pick up starting at noon May 2 at Duryea United Methodist Church, 935 Foote Ave., Duryea, 18642. Place your orders by calling Michelle at 570-677-5371 by May 1. Two for $6.

Chicken Parmesan takeout dinner, at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston. Pickup date is Sunday, May 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Each dinner includes breaded chicken breast topped with homemade sauce and cheese, side of ziti, tossed salad, roll and cake. Cost is $15 per person. Place your order by May 2 at 570-654-5349. If additional information is needed, you may call Mike at 570-704-6520. Pay by cash or check at time of pickup. Ample parking is available in the lot next to church. Proceed to the lower-level church via stairway from the front church side entrance, unless otherwise directed by volunteers.

Cash Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Cards are 6 on. There are 15 regular games with a $100 payout, and three bonus games. Proceeds benefit Zara Court #113. Purchase is not tax-deductible. Call 570-332-9272 or any Zara Member for tickets. Seating is limited. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Exeter Borough All-Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Sell your clothes, furniture, kitchen stuff, games, toys, baby items, bags, and more. It is free to register your yard, porch, or driveway on our Google Form. Please register before Monday May 18 to be added to our Yard Sale Treasures Searchable & Printable Map.

Wyoming Free Library’s Beer for Books, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Lighthouse Inn, 1019 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming. Entertainment by Jon and Kate. $30 per ticket. Includes buffet of hot dogs, mac ‘n cheese, and salad. Drink tickets can be redeemed for either two domestic beers or one glass of wine/signature drink. This is a 21-plus event. Tickets: beerforbooks.com.

The Pittston Area High School Class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.