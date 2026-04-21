EXETER – The Luzerne County Republican Party opened new headquarters on Wyoming Ave., Exeter, on Saturday, April 18, with speeches from incumbents and candidates along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

As reported in the Sunday, April 19, edition of the Times Leader, county party Chairwoman LeeAnn McDermott stated office furniture was donated by the former St. Mary’s Church, Nanticoke. The furniture was actually purchased for $600.

Fr. Brian Van Fossen, of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, granted the sale of the office furniture.

Eric Deabill, Diocese of Scranton secretary of communications, verified the purchases.

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Chairwoman McDermott said she has receipts for the purchases and regrets the error.