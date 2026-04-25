90s Trivia Night with Trivia Master Brad, 6 p.m. April 27 at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. This event is for ages 21 and older. It includes three drinks and all the pizza you can eat. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through the West Pittston Library’s Facebook page.

Dupont VFW 81st anniversary party, May 2 at the Dupont VFW Post 4909, with music by Luongo Brothers Band. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6, music from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for mixed drinks, wine, beer, bottled water, soda. $30 per person. Call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152 to book your reservations.

A Texas Wiener Sale with homemade toppings; pick up starts at noon, May 2, at Duryea United Methodist Church, 935 Foote Ave., Duryea, 18642. Place your orders by calling Michelle at 570-677-5371 by May 1. Two for $6.

Chicken Parmesan takeout dinner at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston. Pickup date is Sunday, May 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Each dinner includes breaded chicken breast topped with homemade sauce and cheese, a side of ziti, tossed salad, a roll, and a cake. Cost is $15 per person. Place your order by May 2 at 570-654-5349. If additional information is needed, you may call Mike at 570-704-6520. Pay by cash or check at the time of pickup. Ample parking is available in the lot next to the church. Proceed to the lower-level church via the stairway from the front church side entrance, unless otherwise directed by volunteers.

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Cash Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Cards are 6 on. There are 15 regular games with a $100 payout, and three bonus games. Proceeds benefit Zara Court #113. Purchase is not tax-deductible. Call 570-332-9272 or any Zara Member for tickets. Seating is limited. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Exeter Borough All-Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Sell your clothes, furniture, kitchen stuff, games, toys, baby items, bags, and more. It is free to register your yard, porch, or driveway on our Google Form. Please register before Monday, May 18, to be added to our Yard Sale Treasures Searchable & Printable Map.

The Pittston Area High School Class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.