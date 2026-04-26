Springtime is great, well, with the exception of bitter cold weather this past week, spring is finally springing.

The flowers must have been a bit confused, but it looks like we are breaking the bonds of winter.

Just take a look at the riverbank in West Pittston. The good news is, the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. The bad news is, they probably won’t be in bloom for the 55th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and May 3.

That’s a pity when that happens. It’s just so special to have the festival at the same time as the trees in full bloom. How do you predict Mother Nature?

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It would be great if the public could get out and support the festival and celebrate 55 years of the cherry blossoms on the riverbank.

There will be plenty of local crafts vendors, many food trucks, and entertaining artists.

There has been a change in how things have been done in the past: the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest has been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

The parade will continue to be held on Saturday as well as opening ceremonies.

This is the last year the festival will be held at the current location at the corner of Susquehanna Avenue and Luzerne Avenue, right off the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge.

With the anticipation of the demolition of the bridge, whether it happens in 2027 or not, the festival will move to the former National Guard Reserves Armory, several blocks south of it’s current location.

The armory was razed in 2025, and there are about three acres available for everything to fit in that location.

Congratulations go out to Cassandra Coleman on being named the Greater Pittston 2025 Person of the Year Award and to the late Howard Grossman for being selected for the 2025 Joseph F. Saporito, Sr. Lifetime of Service Award.

Both Cassandra and Howard are very worthy recipients of a long line of beneficiaries of the awards, which date back to the year 2000.

Cassandra has been a public servant for 20 years when she was named mayor of Exeter when her beloved grandfather Joe Coyne passed away. Since then, she hasn’t looked back working for Sen. Bob Casey and PA Gov. Tom Wolf.

For the past seven years, she’s been at the helm of the statewide America250PA campaign.

Howard served on many boards, including Northeast Baseball, which was responsible for bringing professional baseball to NEPA.

He supported the Pittston Memorial Library as a longtime fundraiser and was instrumental in creating and bringing awareness to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (GRG).

I had the chance to work with Howard, and he was always top-notch, professional, and easy to work with.

He was very passionate about his GRG project and would put on a conference at the Woodlands every fall to help so many grandparents who are in the position of raising their grandchildren, which is more common than many of us think or believe.

So things are hopping in Greater Pittston.

Last weekend, I went to the Moonlite Drive-in where a movie was being shot titled “Survive the End.”

It was fun being on set and according to producer Bob Savakinus; they are using the Moonlite for the wooded area surrounding the drive-in, the concession stand, and even movie screen.

According to Bob, who has made several films in NEPA, loves shooting here and showing off all of what this area has to offer.

He’s right; we have plenty of natural resources, a lot of vintage, and a lot of modern as well.

Not all movies need to be shot in a city, so why not take a shot at NEPA?

I covered another film he produced and shot a scene at Ballyhoo Ice Cream & Candy on Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, in 2024.

It was titled “Bitter Souls” and I recently viewed it on Tubi. According to Savakinus, there are a few of the projects he’s associated with is on streaming channels like Tubi.

Another film currently being shot in Greater Pittston is by director, actor and singer, Vinnie Langdon III who is shooting “After the Beep.”

As described on IMDB, “After the Beep” is about “an odd couple move into a Northeast Pennsylvania community hoping to start fresh in life; however, their past deepest secrets chase up to them when they move into an old coal miner’s house.”

Vinnie grew up in California but as adopted Greater Pittston has his new home and is repaying us by shooting a movie here.

He has over 80 industry credits to his name including actor, director, writer, cinematographer, producer and much more.

He was the host of and appeared on 101 episodes of “The Vinnie Langdon Show,” a music entertainment talk show on Access TV on multiple cable access stations across the U.S., interviewing industry giants such as the Jonas Brothers, Paramore, Papa Roach, and many up-and-coming artists.

Bob Savakinus told me he’s been in talks with the City of Pittston to collaborate on future projects to be shot in the city.

Good things are happening all over Greater Pittston, and it is so refreshing to know spring is here and summer is to follow.

Finally, read all about Aunt Annie’s and National Pretzel Day on April 24 in today’s edition.

Quote of the week

“To live through April in Northeastern Pennsylvania is to understand unpredictability—sunlight breaking through clouds, wind cutting through warmth, and the constant sense that anything could change by the hour.” —Unknown

Thought of the week

“An April morning in Northeastern Pennsylvania can begin in winter and end in spring.” —Unknown

Bumper sticker

“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” —William Shakespeare