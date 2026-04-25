Broadway on the Boulevard dance troupe Submitted Photo

Broadway on the Boulevard dance troupe

Submitted Photo

<p>Flaxy Morgan</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Flaxy Morgan

Submitted Photo
<p>Justin Bravo</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Justin Bravo

Submitted Photo
<p>Midnite Rhythm Section.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Midnite Rhythm Section.

Submitted Photo
<p>Paradigim-NEPA.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Paradigim-NEPA.

Submitted Photo
<p>The Wyoming Area Drama Club.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

The Wyoming Area Drama Club.

Submitted Photo

SATURDAY, MAY 2

11 a.m. — Parade

Noon — Broadway on the Boulevard dance troupe

12:45 p.m. — Opening Ceremony

Related Video

• Pledge of Allegiance & Prayer: Wyoming Area Regional Scouts

• National Anthem: Simon Pollard

• Grand Marshals: MaryAnn & Sam Polit

• Outstanding Citizen: Helen Battle

• Wyoming Area Scholarship recipients: Kennedy Debo, Ameriana Walker

• Introduction of Little Miss Contestants

• Lori DeAngelo, opening remarks, Cherry Blossom president

1:15 p.m. — Wyoming Area Drama Club

2 p.m. — Jae Nam Training Academy

2:45 p.m. — Rising Stars Theater Academy

4:15 p.m. — Musical act, Justin Bravo

5:15 p.m. — Musical act, Paradigim-NEPA

SUNDAY, MAY 3

11:30 p.m. — Musical act, Flaxy Morgan

12:15 p.m. — Little Miss Cherry Blossom Contest

1:15 p.m. — Musical act, Lykes Voice Studio

2 p.m. — Act Out Theater

3 p.m. — Joyce Irish Step Dancers

4:15 p.m. — Musical act, Midnite Rhythm Section

5:45 p.m. — Raffle winners and festival closing

6 p.m. — Festival closing

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