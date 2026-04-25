Event sponsored by Big Top Rentals
SATURDAY, MAY 2
11 a.m. — Parade
Noon — Broadway on the Boulevard dance troupe
12:45 p.m. — Opening Ceremony
• Pledge of Allegiance & Prayer: Wyoming Area Regional Scouts
• National Anthem: Simon Pollard
• Grand Marshals: MaryAnn & Sam Polit
• Outstanding Citizen: Helen Battle
• Wyoming Area Scholarship recipients: Kennedy Debo, Ameriana Walker
• Introduction of Little Miss Contestants
• Lori DeAngelo, opening remarks, Cherry Blossom president
1:15 p.m. — Wyoming Area Drama Club
2 p.m. — Jae Nam Training Academy
2:45 p.m. — Rising Stars Theater Academy
4:15 p.m. — Musical act, Justin Bravo
5:15 p.m. — Musical act, Paradigim-NEPA
SUNDAY, MAY 3
11:30 p.m. — Musical act, Flaxy Morgan
12:15 p.m. — Little Miss Cherry Blossom Contest
1:15 p.m. — Musical act, Lykes Voice Studio
2 p.m. — Act Out Theater
3 p.m. — Joyce Irish Step Dancers
4:15 p.m. — Musical act, Midnite Rhythm Section
5:45 p.m. — Raffle winners and festival closing
6 p.m. — Festival closing