AVOCA — The distinctive rumble of radial engines from two of the rarest World War II bombers — the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” — will be heard in the skies in June when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force.
The two bombers are to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, and the RC-45J SNB “Big Oily Beast.”
The P-51D Mustang “Gunfighter” will also make an appearance.
The AirPower History Tour brings the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year.
Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.
The B-29 and B-24 are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, June 16, at noon. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday as well. The P-51D will arrive on Friday, June 19, at noon.
The aircraft will be staged at the North Cargo Ramp, located at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, 100 Terminal Road, Avoca.
Parking for the event will be at The Venue/Culinary Creations lot, 28 Concorde Dr., Dupont. Parking is $10 per car and includes a shuttle to the aircraft location. Credit or debit card only. No cash will be accepted.
The event will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday — June 17 through June 21 — from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and under.
The T-6, the PT-13, and the RC-45J will be offering rides each day. The P-51D will be offering rides beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9 a.m., except on Saturday and Sunday, when they will begin at noon.
Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.
About the Commemorative Air Force
Through more than six decades of collecting and flying World War II aircraft, the CAF has become the world’s largest flying museum. Their fleet of more than 170 World War II airplanes is assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and is supported by 12,000 volunteer members.
Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience first-hand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight.
The CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education, and remembrance.
To learn more, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.