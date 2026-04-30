The Farrell family, of West Pittston, principal owners of Big Top Rentals, the major sponsor of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, ready tents for the festival for this weekend, May 2 and May 3. Shown are Maggie Farrell, left, and her father, Mark Farrell.

Big Top Rentals was busy this week in getting all the tents ready for the 55th West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. From left: Jonathon Brokenshire, Mark Farrell, and Evan Perks, lift the tent into place on the Susquehanna River bank.

The large 40’ x 130’ tent frame is shown assembled by Big Top Rentals, the official sponsor of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 2 and May 3, and ready for the canvas to be applied.

WEST PITTSTON — The 55th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival has been preparing this week with the help of Big Top Rentals, the event’s official sponsor.

This past week, Big Top Rental erected several tents, including the massive 40’ x 130’ merchants’ tent.

The Farrell family, of West Pittston, has been involved in erecting tents for over 30 years and, in recent years, has stepped it up by becoming the major sponsor of the event.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this community event and help promote the town we live in,” Sue Farrell said.

Related Video

Farrell said that she, along with her husband Mark, son, and daughter, Mark and Maggie, are proud to be associated with the event for over three decades.

The Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Saturday, May 2, with the Cherry Blossom parade stepping off at 11 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies beginning at 12:45 p.m. Entertainment continues all afternoon, closing at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, starts with Flaxy Morning at 11:30 a.m., followed by the ever-popular Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest at 12:15 p.m. Entertainment continues through the afternoon until festival closing at 6 p.m.