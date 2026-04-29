Gina Malsky, far left, Young Run 4 Fun director, leads the runners at the start of the race in 2015. The Young Run 4 Fun will be held, rain or shine, at 9 a.m. July 4.

WEST PITTSTON — The Young Run 4 Fun day is returning.

West Pittston Parks and Recreation is bringing back, for the America250PA celebration, a popular event for children under 14 that used to be held each year on the Fourth of July.

In 2029, the Run 4 Fun launched with then-members of the Parks and Rec. board, Gina Malsky, Don Shearer, and Mary Musinski, leading the way.

For many years, the run attracted hundreds of children under the age of 14 to the Wyoming Area Jake Sobeski Stadium, rain or shine.

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This year’s Young Run 4 Fun, powered by Big Top Rentals, will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4.

Gina Malsky will be back to organize the run to help Parks and Rec. raise funds for the West Pittston Children’s Park and Recreational Activities.

“I am so excited to bring this Young Run 4 Fun back to life,” Malsky said. “It is so fitting that we are celebrating 250 years of America. Let’s add to the party by running on the 4th of July. This race brings families and friends together, raises funds for the West Pittston Parks and Rec. Board, and gets the children involved. Let the tradition continue.”

Applications will be sent home in school, available at the WP Cherry Blossom festival, as well as the West Pittston Borough office during business hours.

“Special thanks to print sponsor Independent Graphics,” Malsky added. “We are also looking for local businesses to donate promotional items for goody bags for the children on the day of the run.”

The entry fee is $15, with a t-shirt included with payment in advance. The day of the race is $10 without a t-shirt.

T-shirt sizes are: 3T, YS, YM, YL, AS, AM, AL, AXL. T-shirts will be sold for $10 each.

Race categories are: 2 miles, 1 mile, ½ mile, ¼ mile, and ⅛ mile.

All participants will receive an award and a goody bag at the completion of the event.

Make checks payable to West Pittston Borough, and in the memo of the check, write “Parks and Rec.”