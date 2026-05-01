Primary Center Principal William Wright resigns

Wyoming Area students’ poster won first place statewide in the life skills category of the 2026 Litter Hawk Youth Award Program.

Wyoming Area students were honored at Tuesday’s school board meeting for earning first place statewide in the life skills category for their poster in the Litter Hawk Youth Award Program.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment,” said Board President Mara Valenti.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Litter Hawk Youth Award Program is an annual recognition initiative for Pennsylvania students in grades K-6. It provides a creative outlet for students to share their thoughts about the issue of litter through a poster, essay, or video, depending on the grade level.

This year’s theme was “Celebrate America250 – Keep It Beautiful!” in the wake of the country’s 250th anniversary.

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Special Education Teacher Jacqualyn Kasa’s students won first place in their category out of about 500 entries, according to Superintendent Jon Pollard. They were awarded medals and certificates at the Pennsylvania State Capitol earlier this month.

Their winning poster, which has been displayed in the East Wing Rotunda throughout April, is titled “Mrs. Kasa’s Wax Museum.” Students are pictured in costumes depicting key events that have made America beautiful: Betsy Ross sewing the American flag in 1776, Yellowstone’s designation as the first national park in 1872, the creation of Earth Day in 1970, and recycling in 2026.

“We represented the whole 250 years, and they got to dress up and learn about each era,” Kasa said.

Kasa said the 2026 Litter Hawk Youth Award exhibit will be displayed at rest stops along Pennsylvania state highways.

Student winners include: first graders, Mario Seabrook, Maverick Faux, Mason Thompson, Zurrella Brewer, and Krispin Kaczkurkin; second graders, Emma Galindo, Luci Hooks, Charlotte Maloney, and Namirr Velez; and third graders, Aria Garmize, Mark Biksey, Amina Welky, Willow Miscavage, Milana Tinnin, and Trinity Seabrook.

“Great job to our students,” Pollard said.

Principal resignation

The board on Tuesday also accepted the resignation of Primary Center Principal William Wright, effective June 30.

Wright has served in the position since July 2023, according to past meeting minutes.

Pollard and Valenti thanked Wright for his service to the district. Valenti read a message from primary center staff.

“From the beginning of your endeavors at Wyoming Area, it quickly became clear that we would be working alongside one of the best administrators we could have asked for,” Valenti said, reading the letter to Wright. “Over the past three years, your leadership, discipline, and kindness has shaped the primary center to a better place to learn and teach.”

Wright will be replaced next year by David Pacchioni, who is the kindergarten principal and former primary school principal. Stephanie Anuszewski, director of special education, will be placed in the kindergarten.

Pollard said the district will soon post for an associate secondary center principal who will help lead grades six through eight in the secondary center’s middle school model that will be established next school year. He hopes to hire a candidate by June 30.

Other updates

The board awarded bids to CM3 for a switchgear project and to Panzitta for an indoor doors project in the secondary center.

The current electrical switchgears, which Pollard said are about 50 years old, will be replaced. The indoor doors will help create a physical separation between high school and middle school classes next school year.

The board also approved a resolution calling for increased state funding, which Pollard said can help address additional facilities needs.

“The intermediate center is approaching 100 years old, so we need to start thinking about long-term facilities needs,” Pollard said. “That’s really where I’m working to push for the legislation with to help us deal with some funding issues.”

Pollard said cyber-charter reforms can help address funding issues. The district currently spends $2.7 million on cyber.

The board also approved a letter of resignation from Gordon Williams as head golf coach for the 2026-2027 fall sports season. The following coaches were appointed for the season: Rhonda Pizano, competitive cheerleading; Michael Branley, cross country; Bree Bednarski, field hockey; Randy Spencer, football; Chris Tomlinson, boys soccer; Chad Kranson, girls soccer; Bill Roberts, tennis; and Sara Mazzitelli, volleyball.