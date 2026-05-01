PITTSTON — An exciting new project is available for residents of Greater Pittston, and you can contribute to cookbook recipes with local ties.

Coffee Inclusive is launching its first-ever Community Cookbook and is inviting the public to submit their favorite recipes.

Submissions are now open, with a deadline set for the first week of May.

“This isn’t just a cookbook, it’s a platform for inclusion,” Frank Bartoli, founder, president, and CEO of PA Inclusive, said. “At Coffee Inclusive, we see every day what happens when people are given the opportunity to be part of something meaningful. This project creates community, dignity, and real pathways for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive.”

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Coffee Inclusive, in partnership with publisher Nicole Frail, is looking to print a cookbook featuring a collection of recipes that tell a story from family favorites to personal creations, highlighting the people and community behind Coffee Inclusive.

This is a great opportunity for residents of Greater Pittston to be published while supporting a mission-driven organization.

“This is another way we’re partnering with our community,” Brendan Karolchyk, PA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive marketing coordinator, said. “Coffee Inclusive has become an invaluable organization in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and we’re doing everything in our power to extend that impact to everyone around us.”

Proceeds from the cookbook will directly support Coffee Inclusive’s work creating meaningful employment and training opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

“This cookbook brings people together, creates real opportunity, and lifts up the voices and talents of the people in our space,” Karolchyk added. “It’s an extension of what we’ve built, rooted in inclusion, connection, and purpose. We want people to submit their recipes. Every voice will be heard. This is an opportunity to get published and support inclusion.”

The finished cookbook will be sold in-store, online, and through major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other outlets.

To submit a recipe visit tinyurl.com/2zvpavhe.