Pittston Area Career Exploration Day celebrates continued success

More than 50 businesses and organizations, from law and government to manufacturing to arts and entertainment, set up booths at Pittston Area High School for its annual Career Exploration Day.

Molly Walsh, left, and Joell Yarmel, right, of the F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, stand alongside Brandi Bartush, of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, a Career Exploration Day co-sponsor at Pittston Area.

Pittston Area junior Aiden George does pull-ups under the careful eye of Cpl. Hunter Mastrocovi, of the U.S. Marines, at Pittston Area’s Career Exploration Day on Friday.

Pittston Area junior James Klein tries his luck at putting for a free gift at the Rycor Heating & Cooling booth during Pittston Area’s Career Exploration Day on Friday, May 1.

Kevin Jombe, a senior at Pittston Area High School, speaks to other students about Nexline Communications, where he is an intern.

Tara Holly, a service manager for Cintas, speaks with students at Pittston Area High School during Career Exploration Day.

These Pittston Area students attempt to plank while U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yvone Kuncikowski, left, looks on.

YATESVILLE — Kevin Jombe, a senior at Pittston Area High School, stood behind a booth at the school’s annual Career Exploration Day on Friday, rather than in front of one as he had the year before.

After landing a Nexline Communications internship at last year’s event, Jombe returned to staff its booth and guide other students toward the same opportunity.

“He’s a success story from this event,” said Troy Long, the vice president of business development at Nexline Communications.

Career Exploration Day at Pittston Area High School gives students the opportunity to network with local businesses and explore future opportunities at booths. It got its start about 10 years ago and is hosted by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, with PA CareerLink Luzerne County, Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board, and the Pittston Area School District.

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“A couple years ago, we decided we wanted to bring this type of opportunity to kids so they could see what’s in their backyard and what kind of career clusters are available,” said Lisa Joyce, an event organizer and business and computer information technology and career exploration teacher at Pittston Area High School.

Brandi Bartush, director of operations and member services for the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, said more than 50 businesses and organizations, from law and government to manufacturing to arts and entertainment, came out Friday, marking one of the best turnouts in years.

Pittston Area High School students attended the fair during their English classes. They were required to ask questions to three businesses as a graded assignment. Their participation also made them eligible to win raffle baskets donated by participating vendors.

Joyce said it’s a valuable networking opportunity.

“I think they’re making connections with people in business and industry,” she said, noting it could create future opportunities.

Jombe said meeting Nexline Communications at Career Exploration Day helped shape his career path.

During his internship at the business communications, phone systems, and voice artificial intelligence company, Jombe has created his own voice AI platform and trains AI models to improve phone services for clients.

“I obviously am very passionate about computers and computer science and networking, and this kind of jump-started me into something I wouldn’t have done otherwise, like voice AI,” he said.

He has been accepted to Carnegie Mellon University and plans to pursue a career in AI communications.

“It jump-started my career, and it allowed me to get into a very good college.”