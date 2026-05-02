Dancers from Broadway on the Boulevard performed several numbers prior to the opening ceremonies of the 55th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday.

Pottery artist Olivia Bugelholl, left, of Garden Village Pottery, with a mug she designed and created, stands with her sister Lidia under the merchant’s tent at the 55th Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday.

Abby Shandra, left, and Layla Bekanich, both 9, have a blast going down the inflatable slide at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

Mark and Sue Farrell, of Big Top Rentals, the major sponsor of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, stand with their granddaughter, Sofia Farrell, portraying Snow White for the festival.

Abbey Carson, 13, holds up the goldfish she won at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. She named the fish Nemo.

Harper Armstrong, the reigning 2025 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, waves at this year’s festival.

Wyoming Area senior Ameriana Walker, thanked the West Pittston Cherry Blossom festival committee for the graduation scholarship for college.

West Pittston resident Kylee Pimentao feeds a piece of her corn dog to her pooch Lady at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday.

Members of the New Life Church & The Young Thunder, West Pittston, passed out flowers to parade goers during the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday.

The Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America in the North East region of PA., Dallas, was one of the featured floats in the 2026 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Parade on Saturday.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner, left, and West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano, walk side by side in the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

The 55th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, sponsored by Big Top Rentals, got underway on Saturday with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. The Opening Ceremonies were held at 12:45 p.m. Entertainment, food, and kiddie attractions were held all afternoon until 6 p.m.

The festival continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with entertainment by Flaxy Morgan, followed by the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest at 12:15 p.m.

The entertainment continues in the afternoon with raffle winners announced at 5:45 p.m. prior to the festival’s close.

—Tony Callaio