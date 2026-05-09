The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick presented scholarships to graduates of Wyoming Area and Pittston Area for 2026 during a dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 7. Emma Kratz of Wyoming Area and Callie Shannon of Pittston Area were this year’s recipients. Shown in the photo are past presidents of the Friendly Sons with Kratz and Shannon. From left, first row: Emma Kratz and Callie Shannon. Second row: Ed Hart, Kevin O’Brien Sr., Mike McFarland, John Gilligan, Bill Williams, James Rooney, J.J. McFarland, Kevin O’Brien Jr., Wyoming Area scholarship winner Emma Kratz, and Pittston Area scholarship winner Callie Shannon.