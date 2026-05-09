Home News Art walk kicks off summer in Pittston News Art walk kicks off summer in Pittston May 8, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The chilly temperatures and chance of rain did not stop people from attending the City of Pittston’s 2nd Friday Art Walk along Main Street. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Stiltwalker Dani Longlegs, of Jim Thorpe, was back at Main Street, Pittston, for the first 2nd Friday Art Walk of the 2026 season. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Musical artist and Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee, Eddie Appnel, along with his duo partner Chae, perform at the 2nd Friday Art Walk in Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Josh Balz and Eryn Kearney, of Strange & Unusual, had some of their items on display during the 2nd Friday Art Walk. Strange & Unusual will be opening their new location in Downtown Pittston in the near future. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — Pittston opened the summer season of activities by holding the first Second Friday Art Walk for 2026. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Artist Paul DeLuca’s pottery exhibited at Art e Fekts Gallery Friendly Sons scholarships awarded 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom crowned View Comments