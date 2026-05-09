Stiltwalker Dani Longlegs, of Jim Thorpe, was back at Main Street, Pittston, for the first 2nd Friday Art Walk of the 2026 season.

Musical artist and Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee, Eddie Appnel, along with his duo partner Chae, perform at the 2nd Friday Art Walk in Pittston.

Josh Balz and Eryn Kearney, of Strange & Unusual, had some of their items on display during the 2nd Friday Art Walk. Strange & Unusual will be opening their new location in Downtown Pittston in the near future.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch