The chilly temperatures and chance of rain did not stop people from attending the City of Pittston’s 2nd Friday Art Walk along Main Street. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The chilly temperatures and chance of rain did not stop people from attending the City of Pittston’s 2nd Friday Art Walk along Main Street.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Stiltwalker Dani Longlegs, of Jim Thorpe, was back at Main Street, Pittston, for the first 2nd Friday Art Walk of the 2026 season.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Stiltwalker Dani Longlegs, of Jim Thorpe, was back at Main Street, Pittston, for the first 2nd Friday Art Walk of the 2026 season.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Musical artist and Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee, Eddie Appnel, along with his duo partner Chae, perform at the 2nd Friday Art Walk in Pittston.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Musical artist and Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee, Eddie Appnel, along with his duo partner Chae, perform at the 2nd Friday Art Walk in Pittston.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Josh Balz and Eryn Kearney, of Strange & Unusual, had some of their items on display during the 2nd Friday Art Walk. Strange & Unusual will be opening their new location in Downtown Pittston in the near future.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Josh Balz and Eryn Kearney, of Strange & Unusual, had some of their items on display during the 2nd Friday Art Walk. Strange & Unusual will be opening their new location in Downtown Pittston in the near future.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — Pittston opened the summer season of activities by holding the first Second Friday Art Walk for 2026.

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