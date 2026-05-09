Home News 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom crowned News 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom crowned May 8, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Harper Armstrong, the 2025 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, was front and center for one last time before handing over her crown to the 2026 winner. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Kinley Gobbler played the violin as her talent while vying for the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest on Sunday, May 3. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Vayda Bravo chose dance as her discipline for West Pittston’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The eventual winner of the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest was Aubrey McDonnell, who chose dance with some gymnastic moves included. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator, places the winning sash over Aubrey McDonnell’s head. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Contestants and last year’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom pose one last time for the cameras. Aubrey McDonnell was declared the 2026 winner. From left: Runner-up Kinley Gobbler, McDonnell, runner-up Vayda Bravo, and the 2025 winner Harper Armstrong. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, Aubrey McDonnell, stands with her mother, Alyssa, back left, grandmother, Sandra Grove, back center, and great-grandmother, Barbara Fetsko, far right, at the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival committee crowned a new Little Miss on the final day of the festival on May 3. Aubrey McDonnell, 8, danced her way to the crown for 2026. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Artist Paul DeLuca’s pottery exhibited at Art e Fekts Gallery Art walk kicks off summer in Pittston Friendly Sons scholarships awarded View Comments