Harper Armstrong, the 2025 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, was front and center for one last time before handing over her crown to the 2026 winner. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Harper Armstrong, the 2025 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, was front and center for one last time before handing over her crown to the 2026 winner.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Kinley Gobbler played the violin as her talent while vying for the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest on Sunday, May 3.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Kinley Gobbler played the violin as her talent while vying for the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest on Sunday, May 3.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Vayda Bravo chose dance as her discipline for West Pittston’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Vayda Bravo chose dance as her discipline for West Pittston’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>The eventual winner of the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest was Aubrey McDonnell, who chose dance with some gymnastic moves included.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

The eventual winner of the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest was Aubrey McDonnell, who chose dance with some gymnastic moves included.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator, places the winning sash over Aubrey McDonnell’s head.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator, places the winning sash over Aubrey McDonnell’s head.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Contestants and last year’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom pose one last time for the cameras. Aubrey McDonnell was declared the 2026 winner. From left: Runner-up Kinley Gobbler, McDonnell, runner-up Vayda Bravo, and the 2025 winner Harper Armstrong.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Contestants and last year’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom pose one last time for the cameras. Aubrey McDonnell was declared the 2026 winner. From left: Runner-up Kinley Gobbler, McDonnell, runner-up Vayda Bravo, and the 2025 winner Harper Armstrong.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>The 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, Aubrey McDonnell, stands with her mother, Alyssa, back left, grandmother, Sandra Grove, back center, and great-grandmother, Barbara Fetsko, far right, at the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

The 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, Aubrey McDonnell, stands with her mother, Alyssa, back left, grandmother, Sandra Grove, back center, and great-grandmother, Barbara Fetsko, far right, at the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival committee crowned a new Little Miss on the final day of the festival on May 3. Aubrey McDonnell, 8, danced her way to the crown for 2026.

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