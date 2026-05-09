Kinley Gobbler played the violin as her talent while vying for the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest on Sunday, May 3. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Vayda Bravo chose dance as her discipline for West Pittston’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The eventual winner of the 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest was Aubrey McDonnell, who chose dance with some gymnastic moves included. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator, places the winning sash over Aubrey McDonnell’s head. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Contestants and last year’s Little Miss Cherry Blossom pose one last time for the cameras. Aubrey McDonnell was declared the 2026 winner. From left: Runner-up Kinley Gobbler, McDonnell, runner-up Vayda Bravo, and the 2025 winner Harper Armstrong. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch